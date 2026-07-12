Paul Smith returned to Milan for Spring/Summer 2027 with a menswear collection that quietly challenged one of fashion’s longest-standing ideas: that a suit belongs only in formal settings

Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2027: Suits in unsuitable situations – Photo courtesy of Paul Smith

Paul Smith returned to Milan for Spring/Summer 2027 with a menswear collection that quietly challenged one of fashion’s longest-standing ideas: that a suit belongs only in formal settings. Presented in an intimate salon-style show, Suits in Unsuitable Situations proposed a different way of thinking about tailoring, one rooted in everyday life rather than ceremony.

Instead of treating the suit as something precious or reserved for special occasions, the collection imagined it as clothing to be worn naturally, lived in fully and shaped by experience. Marks, creases and imperfections were not presented as flaws but as part of a garment’s story, allowing each piece to develop character over time.

Personal memories become the foundation

Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2027: Suits in unsuitable situations – Photo courtesy of Paul Smith

At the heart of the collection were two memories that have stayed with Paul Smith.

One recalls his grandfather standing in the sea wearing a full suit and tie, his trouser legs rolled above the water. The other comes from Smith’s own experience in Tuscany, where he stained a white linen suit while helping a farmer harvest grapes.

Together, these moments express a distinctly British attitude to tailoring, combining elegance, practicality and humour without treating any of them as opposites. They suggest that well-made clothing should accompany real life, even when the setting appears entirely unsuitable.

Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2027: Suits in unsuitable situations – Photo courtesy of Paul Smith

Tailoring with a relaxed attitude

The collection continues the approach to tailoring that Paul Smith began developing during the 1980s, when traditional suiting was softened and made to feel less restrictive. For Spring/Summer 2027, Design Directors Helen Holmes and Sam Cotton revisit that legacy through the brand’s archive, bringing familiar ideas into a fresh context.

The styling reflects this easy confidence throughout. Turned-back cuffs, loosened ties and boldly unbuttoned shirts give tailoring an effortless quality rather than a carefully constructed finish. Layering also plays an important role, with long coats worn over shirts of matching length and knit tanks appearing beneath shirting.

Formal silhouettes are gently interrupted with playful details. Large brooches, charms and relaxed proportions prevent the collection from feeling overly polished, allowing tailoring to retain sophistication while appearing approachable and natural.

Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2027: Suits in unsuitable situations – Photo courtesy of Paul Smith

Lightweight fabrics with quiet craftsmanship

Materials reinforce the collection’s sense of ease. Scottish tropical weaves, mouliné seersucker and printed silk habutai create garments that feel light and fluid, while many pieces remain unlined to encourage comfort and develop a naturally worn-in appearance over time.

Construction is equally considered, although much of the craftsmanship reveals itself only on closer inspection. Hand-worked pad stitching, flower loops and contrasting collar meltons demonstrate careful attention without demanding immediate attention. Crisp and crushed textures are deliberately combined, creating subtle contrast across the collection.

Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2027: Suits in unsuitable situations – Photo courtesy of Paul Smith

A calm palette with playful accents

Colour follows the same understated philosophy. Soft neutrals including ecru, taupe and crisp white are balanced with darker tones, creating a calm foundation for the collection.

Against this restrained palette, brighter accents introduce moments of personality. Mint green summer knitwear, printed silk ties, lemon yellow socks and grape purple socks bring unexpected colour into tailored looks. Evening dressing also receives a quiet adjustment, with midnight navy replacing conventional black for formalwear.

Everyday objects with personal meaning

Accessories contribute another layer of character. Pewter and brass charms shaped as sailing boats, seashells and pennies introduce a sense of nostalgia, while American vintage-style large buckle belts add further personality. Functional back pockets on leather jackets demonstrate that practicality remains part of the collection’s thinking.

Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2027: Suits in unsuitable situations – Photo courtesy of Paul Smith

This appreciation for ordinary objects extended beyond the clothes themselves. Every guest discovered a hand-painted pebble placed on their seat, a simple gesture that reflected the collection’s affection for everyday memories and the quiet beauty found in familiar things.

Tailoring designed for real life

Throughout Suits in Unsuitable Situations, Paul Smith presents tailoring that feels refined without becoming distant. Soft construction, relaxed styling and carefully considered details encourage suits to move naturally through everyday situations rather than remaining reserved for formal occasions.

Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2027: Suits in unsuitable situations – Photo courtesy of Paul Smith

The collection carries a light warm-weather elegance together with the witty British sensibility that has long defined the house. It remains sophisticated while feeling highly wearable, celebrating tailoring that becomes more personal with every experience and every memory it gathers.