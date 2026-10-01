Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2027: Stravaganza Siciliana – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

Identity is built over time: it carries the memory of the past, renews itself in the present and anticipates the future.

For Spring/Summer 2027, Dolce&Gabbana returns to its origins, exploring the cultural and aesthetic heritage of Sicily through a new creative tension capable of redefining its codes. A new character emerges within the Dolce&Gabbana universe: conscious of its heritage, guided by instinct and animated by an unmistakable personality.

Stravaganza Siciliana

Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2027: Stravaganza Siciliana – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

“Stravaganza Siciliana” looks to Sicily’s ancient Baroque palazzi, places where identity has been built, layered and transformed over the centuries. Within these architectures, clothes, jewellery, fabrics and objects hold memories passed down through generations. A jacket that belonged to a grandmother, a family heirloom, an antique trousseau, embroidery, lace and upholstery tell stories that have already been lived. Reinterpreted through a contemporary eye, these precious fragments come together to create a new expression of style: eclectic, eccentric and deeply personal.

Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2027: Stravaganza Siciliana – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

The concept of extravagance defines both the attitude and the construction of the collection. Traditionally associated with the world of entertainment and performance, here it becomes a way of dressing free from conventions, where different eras, materials and visual languages coexist naturally. Lace in pastel shades meets leopard print; brocades and furnishing fabrics take shape as dresses and jackets; lingerie emerges beneath rigorous garments; miniskirts challenge every rule. Jewellery is combined and layered: pearls, crosses, cameos, coral, brooches, stones and talismans. There is no room for nostalgia: every reference inherited from the past is reinterpreted with freedom, lightness and spontaneity.

Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2027: Stravaganza Siciliana – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

From palazzo to wardrobe

The palazzo, the heart of family life, is symbolically transformed into a wardrobe. Damasks, trims and furnishing fabrics leave the interiors behind to wrap around the body, while chandeliers and family memories inspire jewellery and accessories. The effect recalls the Palermo described by Tomasi di Lampedusa, where continuity and change are in constant dialogue.

Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2027: Stravaganza Siciliana – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

The leopard print of Sicily

Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2027: Stravaganza Siciliana – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2027: Stravaganza Siciliana – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

Leopard print runs throughout the collection, evoking an imagery that has accompanied the history of Sicily for centuries and has taken on new meanings over time. Already present in the mosaics of the Villa Romana del Casale in Piazza Armerina as an expression of power, allure and spectacle, it finds a new resonance in the island’s story through Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s The Leopard. “Stravaganza Siciliana” reinterprets the motif through a contemporary language of sensuality and irony.