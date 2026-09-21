McQueen Spring Summer 2027 explores London through subversion, sacred imagery, sculptural tailoring and the beauty of angels in the dark.

McQueen Spring Summer 2027: angels in the dark – Photo courtesy of McQueen

McQueen’s Spring Summer 2027 collection turns to London: its streets, its energy, its attitude and its instinct for subversion. For Seán McGirr, Creative Director of the London-born house, the city sits at the very heart of the collection.

“This collection is a celebration of London’s ceaselessly stimulating and transcendent power,” says McGirr. “McQueen is a London-born house, and the city’s uncompromising attitude and subversive spirit sit at its very heart.”

McQueen Spring Summer 2027: angels in the dark – Photo courtesy of McQueen

London, between the sacred and the subcultural

The collection moves through the inherent tensions of London, placing modernity and historicism side by side. In its shadows, McQueen finds an opportunity: a space where divine euphoria meets the subcultural, and the ethereal meets the urban.

The palette draws on religious portraiture and the washed neons of underground raves. Delicate smoked tulle sits alongside acid floral prints on reflective glass organza. Purity meets transgression through lustrous lacquered satin and leather harnesses, while precious metal body adornment comes from master jeweller Shaun Leane.

McQueen Spring Summer 2027: angels in the dark – Photo courtesy of McQueen

The effect is built on contrast, with each material carrying a different side of the collection’s London sensibility. Fragility appears in smoked tulle and sheer organza; harder notes come through lacquered satin, leather and reflective surfaces. Religious imagery and underground colour occupy the same world.

Savile Row, subverted

McQueen Spring Summer 2027: angels in the dark – Photo courtesy of McQueen

Tailoring is precisely engineered while turning Savile Row traditions in another direction, a practice described as being embedded deep in the foundations of the house. The collection moves between formality and counterculture, using tailoring as a point of tension.

Sculptural “angel wing” tailoring stands against tall, strict suiting. Three bespoke men’s silhouettes were conceived in collaboration with Huntsman and rendered in heritage British wools. The language of traditional British tailoring is therefore placed alongside more sculptural, subversive forms.

McQueen Spring Summer 2027: angels in the dark – Photo courtesy of McQueen

Eveningwear takes another turn towards the transcendent artistry of the atelier. Intricate and elemental embroideries bring detail to the clothes, while nocturnal jacquards fade into sheer organza.

McQueen Spring Summer 2027: angels in the dark – Photo courtesy of McQueen

McQueen Spring Summer 2027: angels in the dark – Photo courtesy of McQueen

Across the collection, the imagery remains suspended between earthly and otherworldly references: sacred portraiture, underground neon, British tailoring, precious metal adornment and the dark transparency of organza. McQueen describes the beauty as “commanding, transportive” — like angels in the dark.