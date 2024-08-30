Ann Demeulemeester’s fashion collection for winter 2024 2025 is super cool

Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Saint Laurent

We don’t know about you, but we would walk away in no time in Ann Demeulemeester’s new fashion collection for winter 2024 2025.

ADVERSUS
Published on
Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 - Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester
Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

The new fashion collection for winter 2024 2025 that Ann Demeulemeester sent out on the catwalk made our hearts race. What cool outfits! The right balance between feminine and tough, spicy and stylish, vintage and modern. Naughty and cool yet sophisticated. You can go either way with these items.

Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 - Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester
Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

The first thing that stands out in this new collection is the lingerie set as outerwear. We see it in the first outfit and also further on in the fashion show for winter 2024 2025 it recurs again and again. Sets consisting of satin tops and gathered shorts are worn with thick woolen stockings and flat tough lace-up boots. Over that goes a long leather winter coat with fur collar and vintage look. Or a cool black leather wrap skirt with high slit. The black slip dress and the long black and sheer evening dresses are also lingerie-inspired.

Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 - Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester
Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

A second element that we have seen recurring in this collection is: vintage black leather. Black leather jackets for her and him, a black leather biker jacket for him, black leather pants for him and her, black leather skirts and black leather boots, half high but also over knee.

Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 - Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester
Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

Very nice also are the pleated super long skirts, in black leather but also in olive green with soft gray. Other key items are the long knitwear dresses with a worn, frayed effect and the short sweaters with turtleneck and sought-after unfinished details.

Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 - Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester
Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

Many coats and blazers are enhanced with large, light fur collars or black collars curling shearling.

Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 - Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester
Ann Demeulemeester autumn winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

Finally, we signal the pantsuits for her and for him: they are oversized, in a lead gray color or pinstripe. It is mainly the styling that does it. Sometimes the wide pants are worn with sturdy boots, other times they are shown with a black cape in curly shearling with ribbons.

Charlotte Mesman for ADVERSUS

