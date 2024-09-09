Acne Studios unveiled its Women’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, drawing inspiration from the idea of a “fast woman” who is both sculpted and futuristic

Acne Studios Woman Fall Winter 2024-2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Acne Studios

Acne Studios unveiled its Women’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, drawing inspiration from the idea of a “fast woman” who is both sculpted and futuristic. This season, the brand reimagines its core elements—denim and leather—with a raw, mechanical edge, blending elevated femininity with a tough attitude. Traditional womenswear archetypes like fur, ladylike handbags, and the classic black dress are given a bold twist.

Acne Studios Woman Fall Winter 2024-2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Acne Studios

Inspiration and Vision

Creative director Jonny Johansson reflects on the enduring allure of leather and denim, central to Acne Studios since its early days. “Denim and leather can transcend genres and subcultures—from punk to S&M,” Johansson explains. These materials serve as a powerful, empowering armor.

Acne Studios Woman Fall Winter 2024-2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Acne Studios

Color Palette

The collection features a severe yet polished palette. Dominant shades of black and dark brown are accented with biker-inspired hues of flame orange, green, and blue, derived from innovative prints.

Acne Studios Woman Fall Winter 2024-2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Acne Studios

Silhouette

The silhouettes are long and elongated, exploring stretched or shrunken proportions. Oversized, almost patchworked shearling and sharp, lean tailoring redefine classic styles. Unique “Lampshade” dresses incorporate mesh and boning, bringing an inside-out couture feel. Ribbed Henley jerseys, reminiscent of undergarments, are transformed into elegant outerwear.

Fabrics and Textures

Acne Studios Woman Fall Winter 2024-2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Acne Studios

Leather takes center stage, with skin-tight nappa and sculptural couture-like pieces creating a second-skin effect. Denim is treated with oil-coated, metallic, and rust-inspired finishes, offering a mechanical edge. Icelandic sheepskin provides a cozy yet raw aesthetic, true to the brand’s essence.

Prints

Acne Studios Woman Fall Winter 2024-2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Acne Studios

Prints channel biker culture, with bandana-inspired designs reimagined as elaborate angels and Renaissance paintings in vibrant colors.

Bags

The Bowlina bowling bag is reworked with a metal plaque, available in oversized weekender, medium, and micro sizes. The Multipocket tool bag returns in denim-coated leather with pearlescent oyster and brown finishes.

Acne Studios Woman Fall Winter 2024-2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Acne Studios

Accessories

Jewelry this season embraces a chrome, car-finish aesthetic. Mirrored eyewear in black and rose gold enhances the collection’s mechanical vibe.

Footwear

Mesh boots and pumps add height, creating a towering silhouette that completes the look.

Acne Studios’ Fall/Winter 2024 collection boldly redefines femininity with its fusion of toughness and elegance, staying true to its roots while pushing boundaries.