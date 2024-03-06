Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show

A special collection that, while situated in the seasonality of Fall-Winter 2024-2025, also bears witness to a decade of fashion

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall-Winter 2024 Fashion Show Collection. Having embarked on a ten-year adventure with Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière considers the journey in retrospect, with memory as the guide for imagination. In this exploration of introspection, memories resurface as a stratification of emotions, reflections, and references…

A special collection that, while situated in the seasonality of Fall-Winter 2024-2025, also bears witness to a decade of fashion. In this creative journey, it’s all about charting the right course, following one’s own North Star, the curious traveler’s essential compass.

A stylistic North Star that indicates the right direction and lights the way. Here, it ensures the constancy of a vocabulary compiled over ten years as the designer draws on his own intertextuality to explore different horizons. One detects a tinge of earlier affinities, felicitous imprints of beloved garments, and affection for a gesture, a cut or an embroidery.

The imagination absorbs it all. What is familiar is renewed. Every tomorrow is a new day… The Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection is being presented in the Cour Carrée at the Louvre, an iconic venue for Louis Vuitton shows and the place where Nicolas Ghesquière presented his first collection exactly ten years ago, on March 5th, 2014.

Once again, the set has been conceived by the artist Philippe Parreno in collaboration with film production designer James Chinlund, as well as a soundscape by sound designer Nicolas Becker.

