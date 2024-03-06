Paco Rabanne Fall winter 2023 Fashion show - Photo Courtesy of Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne Fall Winter 2023 Fashion show

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show

Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024 - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024: Exploring Beauty and Power in Fashion

Dior Men’s Winter 2023-2024 Show - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior Men’s Winter 2023-2024 Show

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show

A special collection that, while situated in the seasonality of Fall-Winter 2024-2025, also bears witness to a decade of fashion

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall-Winter 2024 Fashion Show Collection. Having embarked on a ten-year adventure with Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière considers the journey in retrospect, with memory as the guide for imagination. In this exploration of introspection, memories resurface as a stratification of emotions, reflections, and references…

A special collection that, while situated in the seasonality of Fall-Winter 2024-2025, also bears witness to a decade of fashion. In this creative journey, it’s all about charting the right course, following one’s own North Star, the curious traveler’s essential compass.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

A stylistic North Star that indicates the right direction and lights the way. Here, it ensures the constancy of a vocabulary compiled over ten years as the designer draws on his own intertextuality to explore different horizons. One detects a tinge of earlier affinities, felicitous imprints of beloved garments, and affection for a gesture, a cut or an embroidery.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

The imagination absorbs it all. What is familiar is renewed. Every tomorrow is a new day… The Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection is being presented in the Cour Carrée at the Louvre, an iconic venue for Louis Vuitton shows and the place where Nicolas Ghesquière presented his first collection exactly ten years ago, on March 5th, 2014.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Once again, the set has been conceived by the artist Philippe Parreno in collaboration with film production designer James Chinlund, as well as a soundscape by sound designer Nicolas Becker.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

More on ADVERSUS

Moschino woman fall winter 2024 2025

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Stella McCartney Summer 2024 Ready to Wear Collection - Photo Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Summer 2024 Ready to Wear Collection

Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2023 2024 Anthony Vaccarello

Dior Woman Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Dior

Dior Woman Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Collection

Elie Saab Ready to Wear Collection Spring Summer 2024 - Photo courtesy of Elie Saab

Elie Saab Ready to Wear Collection Spring Summer 2024

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2024

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com