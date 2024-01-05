CELINE HOMME WI23 - La Collection du Palace - Paris Syndrome - Photo courtesy of CELINE

CELINE HOMME WI23 – La Collection du Palace – Paris Syndrome

DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Co-ed Collection - Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Co-ed Collection

Moschino Women's Fall/Winter 2023 collection - Photo courtesy of Moschino

Moschino Women’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear - Photo Courtesy of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond

Presented at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, the Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023/24 Collection, The Square and Beyond, revisits the…

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake
Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Presented at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, the Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023/24 Collection, The Square and Beyond, revisits the convention in many creative professions that is built upon a square: a canvas, a music score, a piece of fabric… The collection engages with this rational shape and explores beyond — with original ideas and technologies — to develop garments of striking forms, introducing an unconventional aesthetic based on a new iteration of ma (the unfilled space) between the wear and the wearer.

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake
Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Based on the idea of squares moving and transforming, SQUARE SCHEME is characterized by the shapes found using knitting techniques. Knitted squares are organically created by the combination of vertical and horizontal knitting structures. When the knit structures are sewn with woven, square fabrics, these irregular silhouettes are naturally created. The square pattern is then printed on the woven fabric to further emphasize the change in shape.

This series features a canopy-like shape that covers the body. CANOPY’s three-dimensional construction, which angles from side to side, is made of a soft, stretchy material with minimal seams, making its unusual structure stand out even more.

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake
Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

RHYTHM CHECK is inspired by the way a checkered pat tern alternates in a rhythm. The soft and three-dimensional look of the fabric is a result of intentional shrinkage. Shrinking yarn is woven into the fabric in a grid pattern before processing in high-temperature water, while the fabric is double in size. This process results in the final garment having a unique shrunken texture.

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake
Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

COUNTERPOINT is a seamless knit series characterized by its irregular forms created by the difference in knitting structures. By knitting the front and back in different directions, they push and pull each other, resulting in a twisted form. The stripe pattern emphasizes the direction of the knit and further accentuates the twists that wrap around the body.

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake
Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

RECTILINEAR is featuring a composition of rectangles in contrasting colors, horizontally knitted in a linear pattern. The angular silhouette of the pattern bounces up and down with movement, adding a touch to the softness of the knit.

RECTILINEAR: MILLED is a coat series featuring the same pattern, but knit on a Jacquard machine. The design of the coat brings out the strong qualities of the print. It is surprisingly lightweight and comfortable despite its generous volume.

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake
Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

SHAPED CANVAS is inspired by an unconventionally shaped painter’s canvas. This seamless knit series uses a double knitting technique that joins two pieces of fabric, with the neck and body portions knitted separately. The angular shape of the knitwear gives it a unique silhouette with contrasting colors, allowing the garment to be worn both front and back.

SQUARE is a bag series designed in a way as if it is gently and unintentionally covered by a piece of fabric, creating loose drapes as the user moves.

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake
Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

SQUARE ONE was the starting point of the process of making this collection. The approach of boldly printing a square on the fabric symbolizes the source of inspiration in the early stages of creation. This series is characterized by its linear form with a touch of firmness, created by the partial use of Japanese paper. These garments were designed and made in a way that produces no excess fabric during production.

More on ADVERSUS

Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024: Exploring Beauty and Power in Fashion

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Yohji Yamamoto Women's Spring Summer 2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Yohji Yamamoto

Yohji Yamamoto Women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection

Valentino L'École Spring Summer 2024 - Photo courtesy of Valentino

Valentino L’École Spring Summer 2024

Dior Woman Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Dior

Dior Woman Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Collection

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Ermanno Scervino

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2023

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com