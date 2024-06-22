Alix Bouthors, France’s new supermodel conquering the world

One of the fastest rising supermodels of the new generation is Alix Bouthors. Alix fully embodies this new trend: beautiful, modern…

Alix Bouthors, France’s new supermodel @ Paris Fashion Week FW24/25 – Photo ADVERSUS

Those who deal with the world of fashion on a daily basis are well aware of the fact that –it was about time – a new generation of supermodels is emerging. Beautiful models of course, but above all modern, trendy, original. Gone are the days of perfect Barbie-style supermodels, but also gone are the days of supermodels who became famous only because of their imperfections. Everything is changing, especially in the world of fashion where trends chase each other at a dizzying pace, and designers often do not quite know where to bang their heads.

Alix Bouthors, France’s new supermodel @ Paris Fashion Week FW24/25 – Photo ADVERSUS

One of the fastest rising supermodels of the new generation is Alix Bouthors, a French model originally from Lyon but now a Parisian in her own right. Alix fully embodies this new trend: beautiful, modern indeed very modern with her ‘bad boy’ haircut and two huge green eyes set in a face with virtually perfect features. If we tried to enter the keywords reflecting the current trend into an AI image generation program we are sure that Alix’s image would come out.

Alix Bouthors, France’s new supermodel @ Paris Fashion Week FW24/25 – Photo ADVERSUS

To give you an idea of the level here are some (and the list is by no means complete) brands that have used his image: Chanel, Max Mara, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Valentino, Hermès. Loewe, Rabanne, Chloe, Saint Laurent, Tod’s Prada, Fendi… need we go on?

We often run into Alix at fashion weeks at the end of shows, and when she does not have to rush immediately to the next show, Alix is always very friendly with photographers. The photos we publish were taken during Paris Fashion Week in March 2024.

Alix Bouthors, France’s new supermodel @ Paris Fashion Week FW24/25 – Photo ADVERSUS

We asked Alix to answer some questions for a short interview so we could get to know her better and introduce her to our readers. Here is what she told us.

How did you get scouted/how did you start?

I got scouted on instagram by my mother agent, the best one :-) @lowhyckb, from @apparence_agency and my first show was Miu miu in the Dolomites when it was still filmed because of Covid! Wonderful memories there, my agent was with me!

Alix Bouthors, France’s new supermodel @ Paris Fashion Week FW24/25 – Photo ADVERSUS

What are your hobbies and interests outside the fashion world?

I love to write! I would actually love to publish something one day, when I feel confident enough. Otherwise I love photography, drawing and video games! I love art in general and I wish I could create more.

Alix Bouthors, France’s new supermodel @ Paris Fashion Week FW24/25 – Photo ADVERSUS

At what point in your career do you feel you are right now?

I feel I am in a good place. I am actually surprised I got this far. Sometimes it’s still hard to understand why this is working for me you know? There are so many gorgeous girls haha. Im very flattered and lucky to be around all of those talented people. I hope I will get the chance to prove myself even more!

What were you planning to do in your life, before ‘modeling happened’ and before becoming one of the most famous models of the new generation?

I was planning on becoming a social worker. While working on my writing. I still plan on doing that at some point. Those are some of my goals in life and I don’t plan on letting it slip through my fingers. But I also want to enjoy the chance I am given right now.

ADVERSUS