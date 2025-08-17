Boxy leather & baggy jeans: Aine O’Leary’s off-duty street style

At Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025–2026, the street outside the shows was just as interesting as what was happening on the runway. Aine O’Leary was one of the models…

At Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025–2026, the street outside the shows was just as interesting as what was happening on the runway. Aine O’Leary was one of the models who caught our attention, stepping out in a look that mixed effortlessness with intention. Known for her cool, understated presence, Aine has become someone whose off-duty outfits get almost as much buzz as her runway appearances. In Paris, her look showed how streetwear today pulls from past subcultures but sharpens them with a modern, luxury twist.

Aine’s outfit started with a boxy leather jacket that felt both tough and polished. With its workwear-inspired cut – patch pockets, snap buttons, a slightly structured fit – it immediately gave the look a sense of authority. Normally you’d see this shape in denim or canvas, but in sleek leather it felt sharper and more urban, anchoring her whole look in that space between functional and fashionable.

Underneath, she kept things casual with a loose graphic T-shirt. It had that vintage band tee vibe, softening the jacket’s structure and adding a hint of 90s nostalgia. The tee stopped the outfit from becoming too serious, making it feel more lived-in and relaxed.

Her jeans pushed the look firmly into grunge and skater territory. Faded, baggy, and slightly slouchy, they looked worn in a way that gave the outfit texture and authenticity. They balanced perfectly with the sharper leather jacket, creating that mix of polish and effortlessness that defines good street style.

On her feet, Aine wore simple black shoes with a rounded, polished finish. They weren’t flashy, but they mattered – sneakers would have made the outfit too casual, while these added just enough structure to keep things elevated. It was a small choice that made a big difference.

Accessories? Almost nonexistent. No jewelry, a simple black bag, no extra styling tricks. That restraint is exactly what gave the look its cool, “I just threw this on” energy.

What made the outfit stand out was the way it blended different style codes. The baggy jeans and graphic tee had clear roots in 90s grunge and skater culture, the jacket leaned on workwear influences, and the oversized silhouette had echoes of minimalist, androgynous fashion from the 90s Belgian school designers. At the same time, the whole look felt very current, sitting comfortably in the world of modern luxury streetwear where brands like Balenciaga, Vetements, and Acne Studios have reimagined thrift-inspired pieces as status symbols.

The best part? It’s a look you can actually copy. Find a boxy leather jacket – vintage would be perfect – pair it with an oversized graphic tee, and add loose, faded jeans. Finish with sturdy black shoes, whether loafers or simple derbies. But the most important part is the attitude: keep it low-key, don’t over-style, and let the ease of the outfit do the talking.

