After the Show: How Models Dress When the Spotlights Fade – América González

Fresh off the Hermès Fall/Winter 2025–2026 runway in Paris, América González once again proved why she is one of the undisputed favorites among model street style photographers

Fresh off the Hermès Fall/Winter 2025–2026 runway in Paris, América González once again proved why she is one of the undisputed favorites among model street style photographers: approachable, elegant, and always effortlessly stylish without overdoing it. Her off-duty look paired an oversized technical jacket with minimalist basics, creating a relaxed yet striking contrast to her immaculate appearance on the catwalk.

For us, América González is one of the most pleasant models to photograph during Fashion Weeks. She is always patient with the cameras and remains friendly, even in the post-show chaos. After almost every show – when dozens of models flood the streets all at once – she is consistently among the most approachable. That was the case again right after the Hermès Fall/Winter 2025–2026 show in Paris. While other models hurried away or kept their eyes down (for reasons we can only guess), América took the time for the photographers.

Born on April 27, 1995, in Caracas, Venezuela, América González was studying medicine at the Central University of Venezuela when her sister convinced her to attend a local casting. Initially shy, she caught the eye of stylist Tata Hellmund – a chance meeting that launched her into the fashion world. She debuted in Milan for Angel Chen and, in that same season, also walked for Dries van Noten. Although she missed an early casting for Dior, she still managed to walk in their Autumn/Winter 2022 show – all in her rookie season.

Vogue named her one of the “10 Breakout Models” of Spring/Summer 2022. That same season she walked in no fewer than 30 shows, including for major names such as Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, The Row, and Fendi.

The Street Style

The show had barely ended, and the energy was still in the air when América stepped from backstage onto the streets of Paris. She wore a roomy slate-grey windbreaker made of crinkled nylon, with dropped shoulders and drawcords – exactly the kind of technical outerwear setting the tone this season. Underneath, a grey-melange T-shirt, casually knotted at the waist, broke the vertical lines of the look with a soft, sculptural touch.

Slim taupe-grey pants completed the ensemble: biker-style with zippers running down the legs and small rivet details, adding structure to the look. Accessories were few but impactful: narrow, oval ’90s-style sunglasses and a glossy black leather shopper bag, slung casually over one shoulder.

América González on the catwalk for Hermès Fall Winter 2025 2026 – Photo courtesy of Hermès

It was a sharp contrast to the equestrian elegance she had just embodied on the Hermès runway. Onstage, she was sleek and refined; offstage, she embraced a more relaxed self-assurance – movement, simplicity, and informal details that make even a simple T-shirt desirable. Photographers gathered around her, capturing more than just an outfit: they caught that fleeting moment when a model leaves the fashion spotlight and steps into the real world, yet never loses the sense of performance.

