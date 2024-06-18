Annie Arnander, from 0 to 100 in a nanosecond

One of the most beautiful and one of the fastest rising models in the fashion world these days is definitely Annie Arnander, French, very blond, a touch of (pleasant) madness…

Annie Arnander – Paris Fashion Week – Photo ADVERSUS

One of the most beautiful and one of the fastest rising models in the fashion world these days is definitely Annie Arnander, French, very blond, a touch of (pleasant) madness in her eyes. During the last couple of seasons we have seen her walking the most important runways at the fashion weeks that count (Chanel, Lacoste, Courreges, Max Mara, Gucci, Dolce&Gabbana, Versace, Tom Ford, Burberry, Sacai… just to name a few).

We have often met and photographed Annie at the end of the shows at Paris Fashion week, accompanying this article you will find some ‘street style’ images taken right after the conclusion of Chanel’s shows for spring summer 2024 and fall winter 2024 2025. And this is just the beginning.

Represented by Select Models, Annie’s vertically soaring career was quickly reported by models.com, which named her among the Top Newcomers for Spring Summer 2024, and by now it is virtually impossible to keep track of all the runway shows, covers, and ad campaigns featuring her.

This is the difference between a ‘normal’ model and a supermodel. The supermodel starts vertically, she doesn’t have to grow in small steps, the supermodel goes from 0 to 100 in a nanosecond, gets discovered and within no time she is already a top model. As was the case with Annie.