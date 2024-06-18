Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024 - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2023/2024: Exploring Beauty and Power in Fashion

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2023 2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Dior

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2023 2024 Collection

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show

Dolce&Gabbana Man Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

Dolce&Gabbana Man Fall Winter 2023 2024: The Purity of the Volumes

ADVERSUS | FASHION | Annie Arnander, from 0 to 100 in a nanosecond

Annie Arnander, from 0 to 100 in a nanosecond

One of the most beautiful and one of the fastest rising models in the fashion world these days is definitely Annie Arnander, French, very blond, a touch of (pleasant) madness…

Photo of author
ADVERSUS
Published on
Annie Arnander - Paris Fashion Week - Photo ADVERSUS
Annie Arnander – Paris Fashion Week – Photo ADVERSUS

One of the most beautiful and one of the fastest rising models in the fashion world these days is definitely Annie Arnander, French, very blond, a touch of (pleasant) madness in her eyes. During the last couple of seasons we have seen her walking the most important runways at the fashion weeks that count (Chanel, Lacoste, Courreges, Max Mara, Gucci, Dolce&Gabbana, Versace, Tom Ford, Burberry, Sacai… just to name a few).

Annie Arnander - Paris Fashion Week - Photo ADVERSUS
Annie Arnander – Paris Fashion Week – Photo ADVERSUS

We have often met and photographed Annie at the end of the shows at Paris Fashion week, accompanying this article you will find some ‘street style’ images taken right after the conclusion of Chanel’s shows for spring summer 2024 and fall winter 2024 2025. And this is just the beginning.

Annie Arnander - Paris Fashion Week - Photo ADVERSUS
Annie Arnander – Paris Fashion Week – Photo ADVERSUS
Annie Arnander - Paris Fashion Week - Photo ADVERSUS
Annie Arnander – Paris Fashion Week – Photo ADVERSUS
Annie Arnander - Paris Fashion Week - Photo ADVERSUS
Annie Arnander – Paris Fashion Week – Photo ADVERSUS

Represented by Select Models, Annie’s vertically soaring career was quickly reported by models.com, which named her among the Top Newcomers for Spring Summer 2024, and by now it is virtually impossible to keep track of all the runway shows, covers, and ad campaigns featuring her.

Annie Arnander - Paris Fashion Week - Photo ADVERSUS
Annie Arnander – Paris Fashion Week – Photo ADVERSUS

This is the difference between a ‘normal’ model and a supermodel. The supermodel starts vertically, she doesn’t have to grow in small steps, the supermodel goes from 0 to 100 in a nanosecond, gets discovered and within no time she is already a top model. As was the case with Annie.

More on ADVERSUS

Moschino Resort 2025 Collection

Italian Beauty: Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Collection

FOLLOW ADVERSUS ON INSTAGRAM
MORE ON ADVERSUS
Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show

FENDI Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2023 - Photo Courtesy of FENDI

FENDI Womenswear Autumn / Winter 2023 2024

Fendi Couture Spring Summer 2024 - Photo courtesy of FENDI

Fendi Couture Spring Summer 2024

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Ermanno Scervino

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024

ADVERSUS is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 1999 - 2024

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Cover models
Style

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com