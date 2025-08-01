Zuza Bryk: Poland’s fiery new face taking the fashion world by storm

Meet Zuzanna “Zuza” Bryk – the model with flaming red hair, icy blue (or green?) eyes, and a walk that turns heads from Paris to Milan

Zuza Bryk – Photo ADVERSUS

Meet Zuzanna “Zuza” Bryk – the model with flaming red hair, icy blue (or green?) eyes, and a walk that turns heads from Paris to Milan. At 173 cm tall, she brings a unique mix of elegance and edge to every runway she steps on. Poland’s latest fashion breakout isn’t just showing up – she’s shaking things up.

Zuza Bryk – Photo ADVERSUS

Before the lights, cameras, and couture, Zuza was honing her performance chops in a music school back home in Poland. She sang, she acted, and she built the kind of stage presence that’s now second nature to her on the catwalk.

Zuza Bryk on the catwalk for Chloé Fall Winter 2025 – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Her modeling journey kicked off during the pandemic, when the team at Uncover Models saw something special in her. But instead of diving in right away, Zuza chose to finish her matura (a seriously tough set of final exams in Poland). It’s that same mix of brains, discipline, and creativity that makes her stand out in an industry full of faces.

Zuza Bryk – Photo ADVERSUS

Now repped by Uncover Models in Warsaw, her mother agency, Zuza is carefully crafting her career step by step. She’s not one to overshare (no endless selfies or TikTok overshares here), but her agency bio hints at someone juggling a lot: school, a love for film, and a growing list of major runway gigs.

Zuza Bryk on the catwalk for Roberto Cavalli Fall Winter 2025 – Photo courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

Let’s talk about catwalks. Big ones. Zuza immediately hit the big leagues, walking for Chanel, Elie Saab, Rick Owens, Giambattista Valli, Chloé, Rochas, and Max Mara. At Roberto Cavalli, her fire-red hair practically became part of the outfit: bold, wild, and unforgettable. Whether she was showing soft romantic looks or cutting-edge minimalism, she fit in everywhere. She also showed off her versatility at Lacoste, Balmain, Atlein, and Diesel – shifting from sporty to glamorous to streetwear without missing a beat. And that was just over the last few seasons.

Zuza Bryk – Photo ADVERSUS

Off the runway, Zuza’s just as much of a magnet. Step outside any major fashion show in Milano or Paris, and you’ll probably see her getting snapped by streetstyle photographers. She’s got that effortless cool vibe that makes even a simple outfit look like a moment.

Zuza Bryk on the catwalk for Max Mara Fall Winter 2025 – Photo courtesy of Max Mara

Zuza Bryk on the catwalk for Max Mara Fall Winter 2025 – Photo courtesy of Max Mara

Right now, she’s balancing her modeling work with acting studies in Łódź – yep, she’s adding another skill to the list. From music to theater to fashion (and probably film soon), Zuza’s not putting herself in a box. She’s building something bigger.

Zuza Bryk on the catwalk for Atlein Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Atlein

With her striking look and fearless energy, Zuza Bryk isn’t just following fashion’s rules – she’s rewriting them. Wherever her path leads next – film set, runway, or something entirely unexpected – you’ll want to keep watching.

Zuza Bryk – Photo ADVERSUS

Zuza Bryk on the catwalk for Giambattista Valli Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli

