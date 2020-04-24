Today, in the midst of the coronavirus emergency, a music comes out the walls of a house in Puglia and crosses the world. The dance goes global: hymn to life, antidote to the privations of the lockdown.

WE’RE ALL IN THE SAME DANCE Video direction and editing: Gabriele Surdo

Not so long ago, in Southern Italy, music and dance were used to exorcise the poison of the Taranta spider daemon. Today, in the midst of the coronavirus emergency, a music comes out the walls of a house in Puglia and crosses the world. The dance goes global: hymn to life, antidote to the privations of the lockdown. A simple call on Facebook and Instagram invites dancers to join the project. In no time, by word of mouth, dancers from all over Italy and across the world respond. They film themselves performing a dance with their smartphones. In their rooms, houses, on rooftops, balconies, on fire escapes… Everywhere. Everybody on the same music. We’re all in the same dance.

VIDEO

We are trapped indoor. We can’t touch or hug. Restrained, we face an invisible yet treacherous and suffocating evil.

Yet, even if distant and physically separated, we feel the same urgency, the same fire: we dance. We scan the horizon behind our windows, hold on to what sustains us in these dark days, and take the first steps.

We dance to dispel the pain we feel under the skin. In our homes, on rooftops, balconies, on fire escapes, hanging from the ceiling… Anywhere. Music and dance free our soul from the body and project us in a dimension where we can understand where is our place in the universe. I unique place that allows us to see two horizons: that of the infinitely great, the extreme, the end of everything, the meaning of life and that of the infinitely small, the emptiness of death.

Bodies and souls from all over the world move on the same music, as in unison. The structural differences of environment, climate, architecture, age, class and culture fade until they merge into one body, one energy, the horizon of life!

We’re all in the same dance.

Together, we heal.

MUSIC SYNOPSIS

A violin, solo, attacks an arpeggio that carries echoes of classical music, taking us into a dark mood, intimate and melancholic. Suddenly, the tambourines burst, playing to Pizzica rhythm, the music that could heal. The sound becomes big, tries to break through the walls of its forced intimacy. After the effort, the explosion: the dust cloud suspended between sight and smell scatters and glimpses of light appear. The sound breaks out bolder, now unrestrained and fiery. Traveling free, until the final catharsis: life always triumphs.

PERFORMERS

Mauro Durante,violinist, percussionist e composer, bandleader of the award-winning world music act Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (Best Group at the Songlines Music Awards 2018)

Silvia Perrone, dancer in CGS, world icon of Pizzica dance

Gabriele Surdo,author, producer, editor and director of commercials, short films, virals and music videos with several prestigious awards and nominations (Miami Fashion Film Festival, London Fashion Film Festival, Berlin Music Video Awards, Pivi, MTV New Generation, David di Donatello). The hands on, creative and human value is the philosophy behind his production.

Mauro Durante composes the music piece “We’re all in the same dance” and launches the idea of ​​creating a music video with contributions from dancers of all styles and from all over the world, who would film themselves from their own quarantine. At his side in the development and creation of the project, dancer Silvia Perrone, ideal trait d’union between music and image, and director Gabriele Surdo, who shapes the videoclip and manages to produce a consistent, organic work, starting from almost 10 hours of footage shot only with mobile phones by more than one hundred dancers around the globe. Feet, bodies, objects, animals and different landscapes, which merge in the same story, the same dance.

The performers in the video are 112 professional and non-professional dancers from Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, the United States (New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Minneapolis, Vermont and New Jersey), Lithuania and India.

Mixing and mastering engineer is Francesco Aiello (another member of CGS), who received the material recorded at home by Durante in less than ideal conditions and with poor equipment, and managed to translate it into a balanced and passionate sound, deeply evocative.

Music: Mauro Durante

Video direction and editing: Gabriele Surdo

Conception and development: Mauro Durante, Gabriele Surdo, Silvia Perrone

Music

”We’re All in the Same Dance” (2020)

M. Durante: violin, tamburello, frame drums, strings, moog

Written, performed and recorded by M. Durante in his home in Lecce during the quarantine lockdown.

Mixed and mastered by Francesco Aiello

Performers:

Alessandra Bellomo, Alfio Longo, Amabile Bovo, Andrea De Siena. Angela Blaso, Angela Buscicchio, Angela Esposito, Anna Di Matteo, Anna Invidia, Anna Vinci, Annalisa Caputo, Annalisa Rizzo, Archana Kumar, Aurora Lo Bue, Barbara Amalberti, Barbara Migliaccio, Barbara Sabella, Benedetta Spedicato, Carla Trivellato, Carmen Pino, Carolina Cerisola, Chiara Dell’Anna, Chiara Garuglieri, Cristina Frassanito, Dalila Fumarola, Damiano Nicolella, Daniela Errico, Danielle Hartman, Dina Gregory, Eleonora Merisio, Elisa Anzellotti, Emma Ghislanzoni, Erica Occhionero, Fabrizio Ceccarini, Fabrizio Nigro, Federica Carelli, Federica Cicchelli, Federica Madeddu, Filomena Fiordaliso, Floriana Guida, Francesca Corsetti, Francesca Ghione, Francesca Morrone, Francesca Patera, Francesca Vincenti, Fulvia Pirondi, Giacomo Cascione, Giulia Campagna, Giulia Pesole, Giulia Piccinni, Giulia Purcigliotti, Giusy Pede, Giusy Urgesi, Ilaria De Angelis, Ilaria Specchia, Imani Coppola, Irene Álvarez Blanco, Ismaele Scozzi, Jennifer Jonassen, Jūratė Širvytė-Rukštelė, Lara Einaudi, Laura Esposito, Leonardo Ciccarese, Lisa Pellizzari, Lucia Scarabino, Lucia Taietti, Lucio Pellicciotta, Ludovica Morleo, Maija Garcia, Maria Vittoria Costanzucci, Marilena Menga, Marilisa Satalino, Marzia Delle Fratte, Matthew J. Kulengosky, Mickela Mallozzi, Mirea Scozzi, Moana Casciaro, Monica Zambon, Natalia Pelucchi, Natascia Blasi, Natasha Colangelo, Nella Del Giusto, Noemi Baccaro, Paola Tudino, Paolo Salvatori, Piero Macchia, Roberta Barbiero, Roberta Ingrosso, Rosa Voto Ustrale, Sara Caputo, Sara Lombardi, Serena Pellegrino, Silvia Cagnazzo, Silvia Perrone, Simona Melli, Simona Semente, Simone Guida, Tamara Cadorin, Tiziana De Ruggieri, Valentina Argenti, Valentina Panera, Valentina Trombettiere, Valeria Gemma, Valeria Sallustio, Valeria Tirabasso, Valeria Treglia, Vanessa Di Gennaro, Veronica Calati, Veronica Farnocchia, Viola Chicca, Vitalba Tamborrino, Vittoria Jolina Iavicoli.

proudly supporting

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

#NessunoEscluso

www.amnesty.it

Ass. Cult Besafe – Ass. Cult. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino

Additional thanks to: Ada Lolli, Angelo Cotugno, David Jones, Flavio & Frank, Gabriele Perrone, Gillian Richmond, Giulio Bianco, Luca Coclite, Molly Stone, Pietro Tornese, Totò Nero De Lorenzis, Ivan Dovico Lupo, Annamaria Surdo e Nina.

#WereAllintheSameDance #lifealwaystriumphs #dance #inthistogether #covid19 #pizzica #taranta #tarantella #Italy #insieme #siamotuttinellastessadanza #quarantine #lockdown #lavitatrionfasempre #catharsis