Ugly faces (but it’s all scene) backstage at the Philipp Plein Summer 2020 fashion show

Models are by definition very ‘responsive’ to the demands of fashion designers and casting directors. And so if a stylist wants feminine and delicate models, a little makeup and a careful selection during the casting phase will have the desired effect. And sometimes you see again the same models in a decidedly more aggressive key, in another backstage, as in the case of the backstage of the Philipp Plein Spring Summer 2020 fashion show.

The idea was probably to create an aggressive, almost violent look for the models, and we have to say that makeup artists and hair stylists have really done everything they could to achieve the desired look. Anh the desired effect on the public at the show and towards the general public has certainly been achieved. Those who are more familiar with really ‘tough’ environments have probably smiled a little, instead.

In any case, fashion is entertainment and this too is part of the entertainment business. As always our photographer was present, and he immortalized these ‘ugly faces’ at the risk of his own safety by bringing home this reportage directly from the dangerous backstage of the Philipp Plein Spring Summer 2020 fashion show…

