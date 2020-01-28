Tyler, a very beautiful model from Canada, and it has been a real pleasure to work with her. Being only 19 years old I must say that Tyler is also…

Tyler – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

You can never know the personality of the model you are going to shoot until she is in front of you. And I must say that lately I have been really lucky because for some reason the models I worked with have all been really (and I mean really) nice. Not only beautiful, but also really nice girls. This is the case of Tyler, a very beautiful model from Canada, and it has been a real pleasure to work with her. Being only 19 years old I must say that Tyler is also a very smart and mature girl. And very beautiful. Of course.

We shot the video and the photos on a cold, but sunny, winter morning in Milano where Tyler is currently based. Tyler is represented in Milan by Olympia Model Management http://www.olympiamodel.com @olympiamodel Read below for the interview, but first enjoy Tyler’s photo gallery and video below. Alessio

Tyler – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Tyler – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini Tyler, ADVERSUS Featured Model

How old are you, and where are you from?

I am 19, I’m from British Columbia Canada

How did you start modeling?

I was always passionate about the idea of modelling because my mom did it for so many years and shared so many photos and good memories so I thought I would follow in her foot steps.

Where are you planning to travel to/work after Milano?

I plan to go back home for awhile and then maybe start some work in Tokyo in a few months

Tyler and fashion. Are you a fashion addict? Favorite fashion brands?

I love fashion but not necessarily wearing what’s always trending at the time. I love all the expensive brands of course :-) haha.

What are your hobbies, sports?

I am extremely athletic! in Canada I do many sports such as

-mountain biking

-skiing

-soccer

-dance

-yoga

And of course lots of hiking!

What is your personal style? How do you dress in your free time? And what about casting days?

My personal style is very sporty sometimes… I like feeling comfortable and really confident. Casting days I definitely wear more fashionable trending outfits trying to look professional and put together.

The best thing about being a model?

The best thing about being a model for me is doing a photo shoot working with people who listen to the clients image of the outcome they wish for.. and being able to create it.

And the worst thing about being a model? :-)

Worst thing about modelling for me is waking up early sometimes because I am just NOT a good morning person :-)

We would like to thank Olympia Model Management in Milan. Check their website http://www.olympiamodel.com and their instagram@olympiamodel