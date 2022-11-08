Street style fashion at Chanel – Paris Fashion Week Summer 2023 – Photo ADVERSUS

Street style fashion at the Chanel show, in Paris of course. Always the highest point of all the four fashion weeks that each season start from New York, then London and Milan and finally Paris. The Chanel fashion show is the most important, most coveted, most followed event. And the street style at the Chanel show is on the same level.

The vast majority of guests, insiders, journalists and so-called influencers show up dressed either in Chanel from head to toe or at least with an accessory from the famous fashion brand.

And so it was also at the Chanel fashion show for Summer 2023. On the catwalk we saw the looks for next summer (2023), but on the street we saw the autumn/winter 2022 2023 looks. And what better occasion to offer you a roundup of fashion looks for autumn/winter 2022 2023 if not through a selection of the (many) street style photos taken immediately before and immediately after the Chanel fashion show?

The video you find on this page above refers to the street style from Chanel and MiuMiu that showed shortly after always in Paris.

