Paula Monnerat ADVERSUS featured model (from Rio de Janeiro!)

I don’t like the competition between models. Each model is a model, each job is a job, each beauty is a beauty, body and etc… there is space for everyone to work.

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

Please allow me to say it right now at the beginning: Paula is gorgeous. It does not happen often to work together with a model that is beautiful and fun, smart and nice. All these qualities at the same time. In the same person :-) Well, sometimes miracles happen.

Paula is our new featured model, and she comes from Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). We shot in Milan where she is represented by The Wolves Model Agency ( on the web and on Instagram ), and if you like to know more about Paula scroll down to read the interview. For this shoot Paula was wearing very beautiful lingerie sets from the Italian lingerie brand Yamamay.

But first of all watch Paula in the video ‘Secretly’, shot in just a few minutes at the end of the photo shoot. Not bad, eh? ;-) Alessio

PAULA ‘SECRETLY’

PHOTO GALLERY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie YAMAMAY

Where are you from? I’m from Rio de Janeiro (Brasil)

How did you start modeling? I started modeling life when I was a baby and my mom took me for a walk and people told her to take me to a modeling agency. That makes 25 years kkkk.

What do you like about modeling? I like the challenges. I like to get to know other cultures, other languages ​​and other countries. This is wonderful!

And what is it that you do not like about modeling? I don’t like the competition between models. Each model is a model, each job is a job, each beauty is a beauty, body and etc… there is space for everyone to work.

Your personal fashion style. How do you dress for: castings, a night out, in your daily life? When I go to work I try to dress in the most basic way. Without jewelry and always without makeup. To go out I wear some trendy clothes: I usually like to wear stylish pants and neat t-shirts. Always with jewelry. And in my everyday life I try to dress in the most comfortable way, shorts and basic t-shits. I like basic clothes for gym too!

Paula and shopping. Favorite brands… shopping alone or with friends? I like to go with my mom. But when I’m looking for something more specific I like to go it alone. My favorite brand is Zara!!! Always!!!

Dream assignment. If you had a magic wand and could make one single (modeling) wish come true… what would your dream assignment be? I would like to travel the world doing what I love most: modeling. And learn many languages. I would like to do this with my family!

ADVERSUS