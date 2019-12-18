Pal Zileri Spring Summer 2020

Capriccio, as an artistic and musical genre, has little or nothing to do with the distracted and capricious fickleness of contemporary culture. On the contrary, it would seem to be the opposite of it: a syncretistic and profoundly personal vision born out of the obsession, study and attention for apparently irreconcilable worlds that find their own reason to coexist in the author’s

whim. In a capriccio everything comes together: fictional characters and wrought-out friezes, unbridled exoticism, flashes of ingenuity,

pumped-up classicisms and natural delights.

Rocco Iannone builds the fourth chapter of his ongoing story for Pal Zileri, a tale of masculinity that evolves welcoming kindness, sprezzatura, frivolity, around this very idea. The literary encounter with Roberto Calasso’s Il rosa Tiepolo, and the discovery of that dazzling and disconcerting black novel that are the thirty-three engravings of the Capricci and Scherzi by the Venetian artist, is the starting point of a whimsical detour that from the the orientalisms of the Castle of Sammezzano and the frothy wonders of Palazzo Borromeo at the Isola Bella passes through the engravings of Giovanni Battista Piranesi and finally reaches the musical pastiches of Franco Battiato materializing, for the show, in a Turkish bath.

A twisting path, in which a point of view is outlined – debatable, because the implication is always “in my opinion”, but authentic and heartfelt – because for Iannone authorship is a way to own the wealth of signs of the contemporary without being owned by it. But this is just thinking fodder: the dynamic start of a stylistic journey made of real clothes.

The big volumes, decisive shoulders, silk twills with allegorical camouflage patterns and heavy jute textures all recall the Eighties, an era of capriccios made real. With their decisive Bermuda shorts, sleeveless jackets, assertive blazers, printed shirts and swimming shorts, and the composite driving shoes, the Pal Zileri men reveal a boundless, effortless fluidity that captures the recklessness and physicality of capriccios, hic et nunc.