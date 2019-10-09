New make-up trends. Pink and orange makeup with Tom Pecheux for Antonio Marras FW 2019 2020

Makeup trends fall winter 2019 2020. How to create this artistic make-up look with warm orange and pink shades. This make-up looks good on every woman!

Make-up trends Fall Winter 2019 2020. Fashion Show: Antonio Marras FW 2019 2020. Photo: Charlotte Mesman

The make-up look created by top make-up artist Tom Pecheux in collaboration with the MAC Cosmetics team for the FW 2019 2020 Antonio Marras Fashion Show is inspired by the art of Modigliani. It is a very beautiful make-up look in orange and pink, colors that were in trend during the summer of 2019 and that will be in trend also for the upcoming season (FW 2019 2020).

Watch the video interview with Tom Pecheux and read on if you want to know how to proceed to create this beautiful make-up look.

‘The makeup today is very artistry. It’s very artistic. The woman lives in an atelier. The references are Modigliani and all those incredible painters who were such a huge woman lovers. To create the makeup we are using creamy eye shadow, creamy blush and creamy lip colors that go from orange to pink to red to brown, to even a little bit of blue that we are adding to the lipstick on the lips,’ explains Tom Pecheux.

How to proceed and which make-up products to use:

Condition your skin with MAC Time Check Lotion and even the skin tone with MAC Studio Waterweight Concealer.

Curl the lashes, sweep ‘Sunkissed’ for the MAC Trend Forecast Fall 2019 Lip Palette across the eyelids.



Apply ‘Trés Rosé’ under the Eyes and use it to highlight the cheeks. Push ‘Lady is a Vamp’ and ‘Wine Not?’ into the fullness of the cheeks with a finger. All shades are from the MAC Trend Forecast Fall 19 Lip Palette.

For the lips: start by pressing MAC Double Fudge Lipstick into the lips. Follow this with a soft press of ‘Fairy Teal’ and ‘Be Right Black’ from the MAC Trend Forecast Fall 19 Lip Palette onto the centre of the lips.

