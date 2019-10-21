Marta, beautiful, classy and elegant. Our new Featured Model

Marta is our new ADVERSUS Featured Model, not just a beautiful model, but also a very talented one. She is the star of our new short video titled “The Music Box” a retro feeling…

Marta – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Marta is our new ADVERSUS Featured Model, not just a beautiful model, but also a very talented one. She is the star of our new short video titled “The Music Box” a retro feeling inspired by her unique, elegant look. When we saw Marta we had to go fo the retro, ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ style, and she was just amazing. Watch the video, and the photos below.

Marta is represented in Milano by THE WOLVES MODEL MANAGEMENT on the web and on Instagram

MARTA STARRING IN OUR NEW VIDEO “THE MUSIC BOX”

PHOTO GALLERY

Marta – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Marta – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Marta – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Marta – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Marta – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Marta – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Marta – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Marta – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Marta – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Where are you from? Hi, my name is Marta and I am from Poland

How did you start modeling? I started when I was 16, I took part to this competition called Elite Model Look, because it was my dream to become a model since I was 6 years old. I won this competition in Poland, I signed a contract with New York, and that is how I started.

MARTA VIDEO INTERVIEW

What do you like the most about being a model? Probably all the models are saying that they love traveling, I love it as well, I like to travel all over the world. Meeting new people as well, trying new food in each country. Also, I am really into fashion… so…

What did you study, and what are your projects for the future? I studied at the Academy of Fine Arts, I got a master degree, I am a graphic designer, I do screen prints and fashion illustrations. I like to mix the knowledge from my studies with my experience as a model, and maybe in the future my dream is to work in Vogue Poland…

Do you like shopping? I love shopping, I can say that I am addicted to shopping. Before I was shopping those brands like Zara, H&M and stuff… but since three years I because a vintage lover, and I am going only to second hands to get cool items, that there is only one of a kind, and I won’t see any other person wearing the same stuff on the street as I do…

Your favorite city in the world? My favorite cities are New York, Tokyo, and Milan. Maybe because of the people I work with, and the food. In New York I love the vibe of the city, it is pretty crowded and everybody is rushing, but even though they are rushing they do cool stuff and they are pretty fashion forward, when I work with them it is always something creative. Working with Japanese people it is also nice, they have a different view on fashion, and also living in Tokyo is really nice, and the food they have is amazing, the culture is one of a kind…

ADVERSUS