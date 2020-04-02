Make-up with Lynsey Alexander at MSGM. Statement eyeliner

Backstage at the SS 2020 MSGM Fashion Show we talked to Lynsey Alexander, in charge of the makeup looks for the show. Together with the MAC Cosmetics team she created a beautiful make-up look with radiant skin and a statement eyeliner. Watch the video interview and try this look!

This is what Lynsey Alexander told us:

Fashion Show: MSGM SS 2020. Make-up: Lynsey Alexander for MAC Cosmetics. Photo: Charlotte Mesman

Today the models are all about graphic color statements, so we’re embracing this idea of a very straight contemporary modern eyeliner. There’s no sort of soft edges, there’s no flicks. It’s this idea of a very constructed, angled sort of stamped-on-line, if you like. And we’re using a mixture of colors. Yellow, pinks, greens, blues and black.

Fashion Show: MSGM SS 2020. Make-up: Lynsey Alexander for MAC Cosmetics. Photo: Charlotte Mesman

It’s quite punky. It’s very modern. It’s a very fresh feeling in the collection. This is an anniversary show and it’s all about a clash clash of color. So we wanted to explore that in the makeup. Also it’s not on every girl. It’s on every other girl. So it’s just this little surprise of a sort of you know punky line that comes in there and again. But it’s really about this fresh-faced beauty with a flash of liner essentially.

Fashion Show: MSGM SS 2020. Make-up: Lynsey Alexander for MAC Cosmetics. Photo: Charlotte Mesman

ADVERSUS