Make-up trends SS 2020: boyish eyebrows with Linsey Alexander

Fashion Show Missoni SS 2020. Foto: Make-up: Lynsey Alexander for MAC Cosmetics.

The trend for the Spring Summer 2020 season is natural eyebrows, but this doesn’t mean that we are not going to play with their shape. Boyish eyebrows can be a lot of fun in combination with a very feminine outfit. Just an example. That is why make-up artist Lynsey Alexander chose to have boyish brows for the Missoni SS 2020 Fashion Show. Watch the video interview to know more about the make-up look Lynsey and the Mac Cosmetics team created.

The look this season is very androgynous. We’ve created a bit of a Peter Lindbergh inspired makeup, so it’s this idea of a boyish eyebrow, a little bit of shading under the eyes, a beautiful, shiny, glossy skin to keep them looking very fresh and youthful. But it’s this idea of a toughness in the beauty. The collection is quite romantic. There’s lots of flowers, there’s lots of kind of frills and there’s lots of beautiful soft movement in the fabric, so we wanted the beauty to be a little bit tougher and a little bit stronger and a tiny bit more masculine. So we’re not using any color. It’s all about the basics. We’re using black and brown and translucent products to shine and to really bring out the high points of the face.

Fashion Show Missoni SS 2020. Foto: Make-up: Lynsey Alexander for MAC Cosmetics.

Fashion Show Missoni SS 2020. Foto: Make-up: Lynsey Alexander for MAC Cosmetics. Charlotte Mesman

