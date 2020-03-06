Liz is the new ADVERSUS Featured Model

When I am home, I am an equestrian vaulter! I have been vaulting for over 10 years and coach vaulting to upcoming students at my farm. I train almost everyday and…

Long, blond hair. Very long, and you can see it in the video below. Liz is our new featured models, and she comes from Vancouver – Canada. We shot photos and video in Milano, Italy, right after the end of the Milan Fashion Week.

But Liz is not just a model, she is a professional athlete. Surprised? I can understand you, and I am sure now you want to know more about her… in this case you just have to read her interview below :-) Alessio

Liz is represented in Milan by Olympia Model Management http://www.olympiamodel.com @olympiamodel Watch her video and photos, and do not forget to read her interview below ;-) Alessio

Where are you from?

I am from Vancouver Canada, where I live on a horse farm just outside the city

How did you start modeling?

I started modelling with an agency in Vancouver when I was 19.

What do you like about modeling?

In modelling, I like that I can travel and work. I’ve found that modelling has been the best way to explore a city! Getting to work with people from Italy and all around the world together on creative projects has given me an immersive experience of the city I am in that I wouldn’t otherwise experience!

And what is it that you do not like about modeling?

There can be a lot of uncertainty in modelling. Your work will change from day to day. You must always be ready and available for anything in a moments notice and be prepared for a lot of No’s. However, being able to go with the flow of where work can take me and receive new opportunities everyday has also been the most amazing experience!

You are a professional athlete, can you tell us more about it?

When I am home, I am an equestrian vaulter! Vaulting is a performance sport of gymnastics and dance on the back of a cantering horse with up to three people on the horse at once. I have been vaulting for over 10 years and coach vaulting to upcoming students at my farm. I train almost everyday in my gym and with the horses at least 5 days a week. I mainly travel all over the west coast to train and compete but horse related trips have brought be all over the world. Before modelling, all of my international travel had been for horse competitions, training, etc. It is a very different experience than working in the city in fashion but I am forever grateful for both contrasting experiences!

Your personal fashion style. How do you dress for: castings, a night out, in your daily life?

For castings, I usually dress very neutral and classic. I want the brands I work with to be able to see me as a blank canvas for their vision to work with! For a night out I usually dress the same neutral and classic but add pieces like jewelry or a cool coat to make a more expressive look! In my daily life at home I am almost always in work out clothes in between training and going to the barn. Very different from my model life!

Liz and shopping. Favorite brands… shopping alone or with friends?

I try to shop for sustainable fashion as much as possible! I really enjoy second hand shopping with my friends. While in Milan, I enjoyed going to the many vintage stores.

Dream assignment. If you had a magic wand and could make one single (modeling) wish come true… what would your dream assignment be?

I love shooting with my horses, so my dream modelling job would be creating something combining my vaulting and fashion. Vaulting performances with the horse can artfully tell a complete story and I would love to share that more! Something like the recent Gucci OfCourseAHorse campaign would be right up my alley too!

