Kristina ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

You can immediately feel the ‘click’ with a model as soon as you meet her. It is a matter of just one second, and you feel immediately who you have in front of you, and in front of your camera. With Kristina, our featured model, the ‘click’ was instantaneous, and it could not have been a better one.

Kristina is from Canada, but like most models she is a ‘globetrotter’. We met Kristina – and we shot the photos and video you can find in this page – in Milano – Italy – where she is currently living and working. A great shoot, a very nice morning spent together, and who knows, more shoots to come… Enjoy Kristina’s video and photo’s and do not forget to read her interview below. Alessio

Kristina is represented in Milan by Olympia Model Management http://www.olympiamodel.com @olympiamodel Read below for the interview, but first enjoy Kristina’s photo gallery and video below. Alessio

Kristina – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

How old are you? 21

How old were you when you started modeling, and how did it happen? How did you start? I was originally discovered when I was 12 at a sporting event with my family, the owners of a modelling agency approached me and my mom at the concession stand and asked if I had ever thought about modelling. As a kid I always dreamed of being a runway model so my excitement was through the roof. I started taking modelling more serious when I signed with Déjà Vu Model Management in my home town and have never looked back!

Which countries have you lived/worked in so far, and what are your projects for the future, where are you planning to travel to/work after Milano? I have worked/lived in Tokyo, Japan as well as Milano. My future project is to go back to my home city and teach young aspiring models about the modelling world. I want to educate models to the best of my ability as they embark on the next chapter of their dreams.

Kristina and fashion. Are you a fashion addict? Favorite fashion brands? Big time fashion addict, my guilty pleasure is shoes.

What is your personal style? How do you dress in your free time? And what about casting days? My personal style changes almost every day. Sometimes I like to stay comfy and go with logging pants and running shoes but can also choose the next day to wear a dress and stilettos. My typical casting outfit is black skinny jeans with a black bodysuit of some sort and of course the classic black pump (black will next go out of style).

The best thing about being a model? The best thing about being a model is the growth you get as a person. You have the amazing ability to step out of your comfort zone and discover how you want to grow personally. Meeting new people everyday from all corners of the earth is such a blessing that we take for granted sometimes.

And the worst thing about being a model? :-) The worst part about being a model for me would be being away from my family and friends back home. You will always hold those special people close to your heart no matter where you travel too but it’s always nice to return home and be with them.

