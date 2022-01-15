Shapes and functions are highlighted by a choice of dense fabrics, modulated in an organic array of colors. ZEGNA Fall Winter 2022 2023 Collection: comfortable yet not conformist

The collection gently yet firmly assesses what a contemporary style should look and feel like: functional and individual, comfortable yet not conformist, heralding an evolved idea of formality that seamlessly switches from the great outdoors to life indoors.

The layering and the fusion of shapes and functions sets the tone: trapeze-shaped coats are worn over taped, technical silk inner shells; ripstop anoraks are made of wool; fine leathers are cut into shirts bonded in cashmere, worn either alone or under blazers, while pullovers and thick jumpers are meant as outerwear.

The divide between inside and outside, layers and outerwear, is blurred and continuously turned. The silhouette is fluid yet sharp, made of effortless sums of garments: tabarro coats and jackets, utilitarian jackets, parkas, anoraks and pullovers, trousers that taper at the hem. Collars, pockets and closures feature subtle details that bring movement to the surface making it integral to construction.

Shapes and functions are highlighted by a choice of dense fabrics, modulated in an organic array of colors. #UseTheExistingTM gabardine, scuba wool, technical silk, wool denim and the newly created Oasi Cashmere define the textures of layered looks that blend light notes of salt, frost white and slate grey with deep notes of ebony black and mahogany brown and accents of Zegna vicuna color, vintage brass and aubergine quartz.

The overall solidity of the surfaces is interrupted by a tie-dye and jacquard stripe that interprets the new Zegna signifier, and by mended motifs that swarm on thick jumpers and on knitwear-outerwear. Padded, capacious bags, scuba boots and goggles add the finishing touch.