VERSACE SS22 ADV CAMPAIGN WITH BELLA & GIGI HADID

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid star together in the Versace Spring-Summer 2022 campaign, with Donatella Versace herself featuring alongside them.

Renowned photographic duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott look to heritage Versace imagery for inspiration, creating bold and powerful compositions reminiscent of Richard Avedon’s groundbreaking photography for the brand.

Never just a moment in time, Versace’s collaboration with talent is always a long-lasting relationship and embrace into the global Versace family, celebrated in the campaign through an exploration of family and belonging in its different forms. Starting with the sisterly connection between Bella and Gigi, the images journey to the strong, empowering bonds of sisterhood, community, friendship, and the global Versace family through a cameo from Donatella.

“Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much. They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide. I want this campaign to be a warm hug to the global Versace family at the start of 2022!” – Donatella Versace

Coordinated looks emphasize the strength in togetherness, while each sister’s unique character shines through in alternate color finishes to empowered latex dresses, matching La Medusa handbags and mini bags, and satin Triplatform heels.