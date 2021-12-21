The Versace Pre-Fall 2022 hypnotizes thanks to a larger, bigger, black and white take on the Baroque print…

VERSACE PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTION

The Versace Pre-Fall 2022 hypnotizes thanks to a larger, bigger, black and white take on the Baroque print.

“Whoever said that it cannot be black AND white? I see creativity as an opportunity and a way of looking at things you have known all of your life in a different way, from another perspective and transform them into something new that, like a scent reminds you of emotions past, but are now connected to something completely rooted in the present moment.”

Donatella Versace

VERSACE PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTION

Fitted suits or loose silhouettes: men at Versace do not like the middle ground.

The iconic flourish of the acanthus leaves takes center stage throughout the men’s part of the collection and can be seen in a black and white version as well as with a new silver, metallic coating that shines like an armor.

VERSACE PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTION

The Silver Baroque leaves unfurls across body hugging tops, shirts, loose denim, and silk pajamas.

La Greca print adds a sense of familiarity to the collection.

VERSACE PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTION

Touches of bright blue, beige, and fuchsia are the only incursion of colors in a collection that feels like a foreword to something new.

VERSACE PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTION

The Versace woman has never feared reinventing herself through her style choices.

Whether wearing a sleek latex skirt, a black leather suit or a head-to-toe printed dress, she is never afraid to dare and to express herself through what she is wearing.

She does not have to prove anything to anyone and that is why she has fun mixing multicolored prints with the black and white Baroque one that becomes the connection to her man’s wardrobe.

VERSACE PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTION

She is romantic, yet strong thanks to the string details that jots out of skirts, tops and dresses and add that you-do-want-to-mess-with-me element that makes her stand out in the crowd and unapologetically unique.

Pops of color come from total looks in the brand’s La Greca pattern, and the I Ventagli print: an archival design decorated with colorful fans that appears as silk inserts on leather jackets, dresses, tops, and cocktail looks.

VERSACE PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTION

La Medusa and Virtus bag collections are expanded in new color and material finishes, including denim with handmade worn-out detailing, hand-painted python, and satin with glitzy embroidery. Coveted and standout shoe silhouettes, the Aevitas and Triplatform sandals shimmer in new satin finishes, and the Medusa Biggie hardware continues to show its versatility across mules with crystal-embellished options.