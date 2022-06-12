Throughout the summer, these sunny creations will be unveiled in a series of magical settings all around the world – from Mykonos to Bodrum, from Capri to Ibiza, from Tokyo to Paraggi.

THE DIORIVIERA CAPSULE COLLECTION – POP-UP STORES WORLDWIDE

The continuously reinvented Dioriviera summer capsule, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, stands as an invitation to travel.

Playing with the House’s fundamentals – from toile de Jouy to bayadère stripes – the collection’s ready-to-wear, leather goods and shoes are illuminated by fluorescent shades inspired by the Fall 2022 line, such as blue, orange and pink.

THE DIORIVIERA CAPSULE COLLECTION – POP-UP STORES WORLDWIDE

THE DIORIVIERA CAPSULE COLLECTION – POP-UP STORES WORLDWIDE

THE DIORIVIERA CAPSULE COLLECTION – POP-UP STORES WORLDWIDE

Throughout the summer, these sunny creations will be unveiled in a series of magical settings all around the world – from Mykonos to Bodrum, from Capri to Ibiza, from Tokyo to Paraggi.

Echoing these sunny escapes, Dior is unveiling – on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat – a brand new filter that lets users try on two DiorClub visors or three silk accessories, as well as scan Dioriviera packaging to see the iconic motif’s animals come to life.

THE DIORIVIERA CAPSULE COLLECTION – POP-UP STORES WORLDWIDE

A celebration of la dolce vita and the art of living so dear to Dior.