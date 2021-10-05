Stella McCartney Spring Summer 2022

Summer 2022 evokes a sensual femininity; a visual narrative that engages Stella women to redefine sexiness through feelings of softness and lightness. Pieces evolve the brand’s signature effortlessness…

Summer 2022 evokes a sensual femininity; a visual narrative that engages Stella women to redefine sexiness through feelings of softness and lightness. Pieces evolve the brand’s signature effortlessness, drawing unexpected inspirations from notions of exploration and expansion of consciousness. Shot at Espace Niemeyer in Paris, Stella makes a return to the runway with a show rooted in the powerful notion that mushrooms are the future of fashion.

Seeing fungi’s transformative and transcendental qualities in the Fantastic Fungi documentary inspired Stella’s visions for the presentation, beginning the show with narrations by mycologist Paul Stamets and otherworldly synthesiser music created from mushrooms. This complements the launch of the special-edition Frayme Mylo™️ – a new Stella icon and the world’s first bag made from Bolt Thread’s Mylo™️ mycelium leather to be presented on a runway. Also taking cues from an organic base, the collection’s palette pulls heavily from nature’s own vibrancy, blending energetic brightness with earthiness.

Sweeping fringe gives movement to trousers, shrunken waistcoats and dresses in hand-drawn mushrooms prints on light organdie, with piped sculptural necklines borrowing from astronaut cooling tubes. This visual narrative is elaborated on by belted kimono jackets and judo trousers with quilting details. Ultra-light parachute parkas and pants billow in silky and transparent sustainable cupro and washed organic cotton featuring utilitarian details, while mesh offers peeks of flesh encrusted into the shoulders of utility jackets.

Sensual tight twists and bodycon cut-outs create strong biophilic shapes ­– contrasting exposed skin with compact knits in bold colours and fractal patterns on bodysuits, tops and jersey dresses. These are styled under monochromatic tailoring including single-breasted boyfriend blazers made from structured twill, fluid linen and zero-deforestation viscose worn over cargo pants. Oversized textured mesh jumpers have graphical cut-outs alongside hand-smocked oversized fluid t-shirts and dresses creating soft, deconstructed corset illusions.

Stretched and ruffled printed plisse dresses float over the body. Crystal diamanté lace is worn over a shadow of a graphic silhouette – continuing in fitted vests, high-neck tops and all-in-ones giving the appearance of a sparkling second skin.

Accessories include vegan Frayme bags, energised by new styles with a hand strap and contrast-colour chains and woven Alter Mat saddle bags. Comfort and airiness are felt in pillowy platform wedge sandals with chunky silver zips and cut-out side details. Playful and lightweight mules feature an Aertex knitted upper on a chunky block heel, in soft and crystal mesh editions.

This season’s symbols are expressed across necklaces in silver, gold and bright shades. Vibrant eyewear made from bio-based and renewable materials pushes forward with movement and athleticism – including angular, triangular shapes creating a sharp sportiness.