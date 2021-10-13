MMK x 007: Bella Hadid and Cindy Bruna for the new ad campaign

The 11-piece MMK x 007 capsule features a sleek black and metallic color palette—including a first-of-its-kind exclusive black and gold Michael Kors Signature print—that evokes the distinctive glamour of the Bond world…

In an exciting first for MICHAEL Michael Kors, the brand announced a partnership with the 007 film franchise featuring a capsule of limited-edition, co-branded products and a 360° marketing campaign.

The MMK x 007 partnership centers on the glamour and adventure synonymous with both the Bond enterprise and the Michael Kors brand. Featuring an all-new black and gold Signature logo print, the product capsule brings to life the sophistication and timeless appeal of the Bond films.

The 11-piece MMK x 007 capsule features a sleek black and metallic color palette—including a first-of-its-kind exclusive black and gold Michael Kors Signature print—that evokes the distinctive glamour of the Bond world. From handbags and luggage to swimwear and footwear, the capsule has everything you need for a life on the go.

A graphic cropped t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase Agent 007 is a fun way to show off your status, anytime and anywhere. Heading somewhere warm? Two swimwear options—a belted long-sleeve suit and a revealing one-piece—feature a subtle MMK x 007 logo on the back. Pair them with the all-over Signature logo Kippy slide for a head-to-toe look.

When it comes to accessories, there’s a style for every need, all featuring the exclusive 007 black- and-gold Signature print. Heading out of town? Choose from the Bond Signature print suitcase and the Beck Weekender bag. For everyday luxe, look to the Bond Signature tote and Slater backpack. And for 24/7 hands-free ease, the SoHo shoulder bag and Slater crossbody have you covered.

Prefer just a hint of 007-themed glamour? Attach one of the 007 luggage tags to your favorite handbag.

THE CAMPAIGN

Starring Bella Hadid and model Cindy Bruna, the campaign video conjures an air of intrigue and Bond-themed irresistibility. Shot on location at The Ocean Club—the same destination seen in the 007 film Casino Royale—we find Bella Hadid enjoying a luxury solo getaway. Of course, in the world of James Bond, nothing is ever as it seems.

The campaign will be seen on 007 and Michael Kors digital marketing channels, social media platforms, e-commerce websites and more beginning early October 2021. Select Michael Kors flagship stores around the world will support the campaign via a stunning window display that brings to life the exotic locale of the shoot.

“I love the independence and the multifaceted character of each different Bond girl. She can be ANYTHING and everything. Anywhere and nowhere. Classic, cool and independent.” BELLA HADID