Dsquared2 Men’s Collection Fall Winter 2022 2023 – Photo Dsquared2

Time to open the door, leave it all behind, and go on a trip. The Dsquared2 guys of Fall Winter 2022 are seeking to connect with their true love, mother nature. After two years dressing at home, Dsquared2 makes a grand return to the runway for the men’s collection showtime under the lights.

#D2Hi_king plays on words—get high on life and rule the world as you discover it one mountain at a time. These travellers pick up pieces on their exploration mission. Heaping on layers, colours and patterns to their looks, there’s a blanket that transforms into a coat draped over a shoulder, a kilt overskirt looped around jeans, and a backpack co-created with heritage Italian outdoor accessories brand Invicta—kitted out with a metal drinking cup and a teddy bear.

Dsquared2 Men’s Collection Fall Winter 2022 2023 – Photo Dsquared2

The first look is the collection’s style postcard. A sleeping bag padded coat is wrapped over a boxy striped knit, a check flannel shirt, kilt and furry retro-stye Alpine boots. The rest of the line-up is Dsquared2 DNA filtered through outdoorsy, colourful and luxury pieces.

Outerwear is built for high profile silhouettes and statements. Nylon puffers in amber, blue or red have cooling vents for air flow, by zipping off at the arms and at the back. Padded red-and-black square shaped coats with outside pockets have graphic logos and open at the sides so the wearer can access pant pockets.

Dsquared2 Men’s Collection Fall Winter 2022 2023 – Photo Dsquared2

A puffer is cropped in a bolero style to be worn over the top of a winter coat. A taffeta nylon windbreaker is cropped to hood and arms, layered over a wool jacket. Shearlings are embroidered with three-dimensional florals in crystals and sequins. Tech fabric windbreakers have matching pants. Argyle quilted anoraks feature carabiner and hiking cord closures.

Dsquared2 Men’s Collection Fall Winter 2022 2023 – Photo Dsquared2

A faux soft leather effect finishes quilted vests and shorts. Rubber parkas and rubberized camouflage pants are paired with gaiters—waterproof leg protectors, and maxi shearling lined shirts. Roadie, the pant cut of the season is a straight, loose fit in cord and denim with multiple utility pockets. The adventurer’s wardrobe also features post-slopes wear. Velvet jackets in dusty pink, a corduroy jacket with elbow patches and a windbreaker coated in a wash of sequins. Invicta Dsquared2 collab teddy sweatshirts combine the brand’s logos of the maple leaf and the ‘I’ symbol of Invicta. Knits are boxy with folksy designs or stripes.

Dsquared2 Men’s Collection Fall Winter 2022 2023 – Photo Dsquared2

Boots and accessories are inspired by gear for fly fishing, expeditions up icy mountains, or hanging on a line between rocks. Suede duckboots, technical hiking boots fitted with crampons, backpacks embroidered with patches and detailed with carabiners, and harnesses are meant to be worn over the body. And for after hours in the log cabin, fluffy mohair socks and clogs.