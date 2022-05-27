Dsquared2. Goth Surfer Women’s Pre-Spring Summer 2023

A gothic beach babe, who surfs the adrenalin-pumping break by day and slips into the night’s shadows for adventures after dark, is the muse for Dsquared2’s women’s Pre-Spring Summer 2023 collection

A gothic beach babe, who surfs the adrenalin-pumping break by day and slips into the night’s shadows for adventures after dark, is the muse for Dsquared2’s women’s Pre-Spring Summer 2023 collection. She shares style with the guys she battles the waves for out in the line-up: oversized volumes and femme layers of transparent lace are layered with black denim, 50s cocktail gowns, and acid bleached sweatshirts.

This surfer girl has an edge: baggy shorts, nylon pants, black jeans—and a T-shirt emblazoned with a 24/7 Dsquared2 minimart are worn with long sheer black lace dresses, pointed toe pumps and high-tops with cartoon-like volumes, their puffy construction modelled on a snowboard boot. Sloping 80s shoulders shape the jackets, tailored or a cap-sleeve Varsity style with a ribbed stand-up collar.

Black denim features rows of ruffles. French blue denim has a strong wash, in a long vest or oversized jacket shapes worn with super soft crushed cashmere joggers and a mini skirt with a dark black-and-red Hawaiian print. A two-piece blue jacket and jeans reveals pinstripes of micro tonal crystals. Other two-piece sets have a streetwear influence, in a crisp garment dyed cotton tracksuit in faded blue; or retro tailoring—an orange and fuchsia eyelash bouclé mini skirt and jacket.

Sunny surfing vibes have a psychedelic twist: wide loose pants in a camouflage print—same as the guys—sweatshirts with acid pink patterns or feature a built-in baseball cap on the hood. A long rainbow striped knit dress is layered over slouchy tailored pants and a waiter’s shawl-collared blazer, the lining revealing one of the collection’s prints.

Cocktail dresses come spangled and showstopping: in ruched soft black velvet dotted with crystals, in 50s dramatic floor lengths in techno taffeta, in white gathered chiffon layered over a printed mesh top, and a mini orange silk slip with a swathe of acid pink trim. The collection’s standout shoe is named the ‘surf heel’ for its kinked wave-like shape, fitted to a sling-back, ankle strap sandal and pump designs, with fumé transparent tops embellished with glitter velvet stripe detail, while another style is crafted with fishnet and an oversized leather flower decoration. Other vintage look heels have crystal covered D2 hardware on the toe, and this season the D2 Statement bag is transformed into mini tote and handheld shapes. Necklaces are hybrids of shells and crosses and chokers, worn with shark tooth earrings. And for when there’s no waves, there’s a pair of flat D2 quilted satin slides.