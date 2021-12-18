For Maria Grazia Chiuri, each collection is an opportunity to write visual poetry, to establish a dialogue between the history of Dior and the contemporary world. She wanted to highlight the women who…

DIOR FALL 2022 WOMEN COLLECTION

For Maria Grazia Chiuri, each collection is an opportunity to write visual poetry, to establish a dialogue between the history of Dior and the contemporary world. She wanted to highlight the women who contributed to Monsieur Dior’s success, those true creative forces who were celebrated by Justine Picardie in her book Miss Dior*, which traces the life of Christian Dior’s sister Catherine.

Maria Grazia Chiuri has transformed the Dior family’s emblematic jute bags into a symbol of a new sisterhood: the House of Dior sorority, whose motto is L’union fait la force (“strength through unity”).

The maxim of this Dior Fall 2022 line pays homage to the Creative Director’s highly collaborative creative process, highlighting the show’s major inspiration – uniforms, which allow the wearer to assimilate into a group, erasing our differences, or to stand out from the crowd by appropriating or customizing them. The daring silhouettes that result allow for the expression of heady concepts such as communion and sharing.