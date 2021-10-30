There is momentum to the collection. It comes from a place of progress. It speaks to a joyful future. American sportswear and workwear is seen through a contemporary, high-performance daywear lens…

BOTTEGA VENETA SALON 03 DETROIT

There is momentum to the collection. It comes from a place of progress. It speaks to a joyful future. American sportswear and workwear is seen through a contemporary, high-performance daywear lens. A sense of individualism and freedom is expressed. A celebration of industry, engineering and revolution runs throughout in the form of metal yarn.

BOTTEGA VENETA SALON 03 DETROIT

A focus on technicality and function, meets modern, liberated glamour. The manipulation and exaggeration of construction and volume is important. The dominate theme of soft and functional is seen through toweling fabric across the collection. Recycled rubber yarn is woven. Tailoring is unstructured. Relaxed silhouettes feature. Parkas are re-interpreted, woven with metallic yarns, to create new volumes.

BOTTEGA VENETA SALON 03 DETROIT

BOTTEGA VENETA SALON 03 DETROIT

BOTTEGA VENETA SALON 03 DETROIT

BOTTEGA VENETA SALON 03 DETROIT

BOTTEGA VENETA SALON 03 DETROIT

Fabric is wired with innovative metal thread so the the shape of garments can be manipulated. Ideas of proportion and structure are challenged – clothing can be squashed and crushed. Rubbery yarn pieces on parkas and dresses, beads and paillettes on skirts and dresses and shells – all add to the surface interest. The rubber beads and paillettes are bio-based and sustainable. The rubbery yarn is biodegradable. The nylon used in the collection is recycled while the cottons are certified organic. Our Polyurethan is water based.

BAGS

The bag collection plays with the iconic codes of Bottega Veneta: the tire Boot, the Triangle, and tactile materials. Bottega Veneta classics have been revisited in a new way with industrial and mechanical inspired metal pieces. Puffy and comforting bags are reassuringly soft to hold. The articulated, engineered cassette bag offers strength and structure. The signature Bottega Veneta Intrecciato pattern has been reproduced on textile.

BOTTEGA VENETA SALON 03 DETROIT

SHOES

A sporty innovative and technical direction directs the shoe collection for Salon 03. Note a bold knit trainer and a sling-back pointy pump in spongy technical toweling for fabric innovation. A new signature triangular sandal toe and a new sling-back style have been developed for Salon 03. Trainer technology is translated into high heels.