Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Everything is different, I designed the garments with comfort in mind. Leftover fabrics and hand-made knitwear from georgette scraps. I thought about Marilyn, focusing on straight skirts. Shorts worn as tailored suits paired with sexy jackets. So unisex, prints, rubber, white, black, pink and red.

Transparent dresses in white organza worn with cotton polo shirts. Caps extended to the breast and worn as bras. Double-breasted capes worn as dresses in white silk twill, capes worn as coats in black terry cloth.

Nerhu coats and raspberry damask pajamas. Burqa for men with zip in rigid black silk and black tulle. Shirts with 17th century inspired collars in white silk satin. Dresses made from shawls. I have thought of a new beginning, but for this to happen you have to make room for it.

This is what I have tried to achieve with this collection. I hope you help me get to new beaches.

“Theater is a search for expression directly linked to the quality of life and, in this search, you can find a great purpose” – Peter Brook, theater director. I can’t wait for Vivienne to wear the collection. Use it!