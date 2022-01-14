1017-ALYX-9SM Fall Winter 2022 2023 Collection

This collection features a significant focus on shearling as interpreted in a range of silhouettes and colors. The oversized unisex shearling jackets highlighted in various mens and womens…

1017 ALYX 9SM Men Women Fall Winter 2022 2023

This collection features a significant focus on shearling as interpreted in a range of silhouettes and colors. The oversized unisex shearling jackets highlighted in various mens and womens looks, have been realised in a unique range of bright collection colors and feature reversed 3D construction detailing. In addition to the oversized shearling jackets, the collection also contains select shearling pieces which have been specially constructed in order to be reversible allowing the wearer the flexibility to easily adapt the piece as they prefer.

Evolution of Mono of Fall 22 sees the development of a new single polymer injected boot. The ultralight boot creates a new exaggerated silhouette that forms the base of the mens show looks for Fall 22. Features an elevated insole for ultra confort and ergonomically designed upper. In addition the development of the mono sneaker high is an all leather lace up evolved from the low sneaker introduced on SS22 on the mono sole.

1017 ALYX 9SM Men Women Fall Winter 2022 2023

Melding the concepts of hardware and intense material research, this season sees the introduction of a new range of tactical/cargo pant styles. Featuring external 3D sliced pockets with a new wider leg silhouette for men and women, alongside contrasting slim elasticated hybrid tactical pant consisting of a tactical upper with integrated stretch legging.

1017 ALYX 9SM Men Women Fall Winter 2022 2023

Featured heavily this season is the concept of melding the comfort of heavyweight jersey with the protection needed for city living. Working from this idea, the collection has a selection of puffer jackets and vests that have been constructed in fabrics more commonly used in the production of sweatpants and sweatshirts. A number of which have been combined with outerwear fabrics punctuated by a constellation of metal rivets.

1017 ALYX 9SM Men Women Fall Winter 2022 2023

The dialogue between the natural and technical continues in the form of unexpected natural and synthetic material combinations such as leather, shearling and nylon, boucle and PVC, textured outerwear wools with nylon and densely knitted jerseys.

1017 ALYX 9SM Men Women Fall Winter 2022 2023

Knitwear in the form of both heavily textured exaggerated waffle knit with nylon linings that become outerwear and finer mohair knits combined with complex multi stitch sleeves in cotton nylon yarns and black shine PU zip necks.

1017 ALYX 9SM Men Women Fall Winter 2022 2023

Continuing to push the boundaries of garment construction, this season features highly structural outerwear, rendered in PVC usually used in the making of accessories. Featured in jackets, coats, sleeveless vests, the 3D form is constructed to sit off the back giving the wearer an exaggerated silhouette. In addition these styles feature a specially developed raw cut sliced pocket, constructed so as to sit off the arm.

Heavily textured wools and modern stretch materials cut in exaggerated shoulder and darted constructed details featuring

new metal lightercap fastening creating high breakpoint and emphasised open front across mens and womens.

Womens dresses cut open and reversed, raw seams constructed in transparent lightweight pleated organza and nylon with contrast leather straps and bonded leather hems with metal hardware closures. The closing dress features a degrade embroidery of chain stitched matte paillettes curled and knotted with sporadic dropped crystals. Twisted yarn crystal mesh in white/silver and black/black used in multiple tops and dresses draped and layered, highlighted in a 3 layered colour fade stretch mesh dress.