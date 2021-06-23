The Versace Resort 2022 Collection is a hit of optimism. Medusa has indulged in psychedelics, travelled to a trippy world of color and pattern and emerged on the other side distorted but exuberant.

“I think there’s a renewed sense of optimism right now and I wanted this collection to speak to that. This season is about having fun with fashion again and it feels right to put something positive into the world. We will never return to the old world or to the old “normal”, there’s no going backwards. This is what the new now looks like to me.” Donatella Versace

Textures clash together and are made from opposing components of fringe finishes, slick latex, lurex jacquard, tweed and leather. Metal chains from La Medusa handbags are woven in and out of the pieces as a hard, three-dimensional trim. These materials provide a feel-good buzz, and finishes are left imperfect and distressed.

PSYCHEDELIC PRINTS

Named Medusa Music, a new print comes in acid and pastel tones and presents a fresh take on psychedelia. Swirling patterns surround bubble wording that reads “Love. Versace. Medusa.” Denim has been marble printed to look like moving lava and colors bleed hazily into each other. The new Chain print translates the brand’s affinity for fashion jewelry into ready-to-wear and features across men’s and women’s designs.

GRECA SIGNATURE

Introduced on the Fall-Winter 2021 runway, La Greca Signature is Versace’s answer to a monogram and is evolved this season in new tones and placings. It’s cemented as a brand code and will be a recurring theme within the Versace creative universe.

FRESH ACCESSORIES

Already a Versace icon, La Medusa handbags welcome more silhouettes to the line with a large bucket hobo and petite top-handle case. New finishes include tweed paneling and an embedded chain used as a border. Fresh styles are also introduced to the women’s footwear line, including chunky loafers that are adorned with Versace’s signature Biggie sunglasses hardware.