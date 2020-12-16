SAINT LAURENT SUMMER 21 BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO

Finding the essence of things. Pure and soft shapes, a thick jersey uncovered from the late Sixties archives. Uncertain times, just like today. And as a response to that turmoil mixed with worry, but also hope and new passions, the same desire to dress just for yourself, a yearning for comfort and confidence. Outlining the body without constricting it.
Going out after slipping on a tunic and trousers, a vareuse with spacious pockets, a long jacket with tidy shoulders, all like new versions of Le Smoking. A silk blouse worn with rider shorts, or a fluid, pseudo austere jumpsuit, emphasizing a lean silhouette. For the “inside” life, we have all come to know, a floral explosion of chiffon with fluffy marabout fringes, a subtly sheer Liseuse, a not so quaint charm, somewhere between fantasy and fancy.
The Jewelry is illuminating the muted and enveloping colors of a collection dedicated to the freedom of movement.
« I wanted to focus on the essence of things. I think it’s a sign of the times. But I didn’t want anything bleak or heavy. The desert, to me, symbolizes that yearn for serenity, open space, a slower rhythm. The clothes are also softer, the spirit of the collection is more gentle, stripped back »
Anthony Vaccarello