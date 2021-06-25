The new outerwear emphasizes the exceptional craftsmanship of FENDI’s leather goods atelier: trench coats with slits, large anoraks and overshirts embellished with stitching …

FENDI Man Spring summer 2022. The new outerwear emphasizes the exceptional craftsmanship of FENDI’s leather goods atelier: trench coats with slits, large anoraks and overshirts embellished with saddle stitching and embossed details on reversible suede, nappa and garment-dyed sustainable cotton.

The poplin or light cashmere shirts feature ton sur ton fabric buttons, a monochrome interrupted by a collage of elements such as contrasting jacquard collars and striped cotton sleeves. The knitwear follows the technical contours of the FENDI Earth motifs with very light cashmere inlays, together with two-tone double cashmere zip sweaters and ribbed cotton or crochet polo shirts. The turtleneck pullovers and crochet mink t-shirts open at the front showing the multipurpose belts with FENDI charms.

