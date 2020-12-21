The most beautiful (and most emotional) fashion show of 2020? If you ask us it is Antonio Marras’ fashion show at the Milan Fashion Week for winter 2020 2021.

Fashion winter 2020 2021. This is the most beautiful (and emotional) fashion show of the whole year 2020 – Photo Charlotte Mesman

We will never forget the Milan Fashion Week for winter 2020 2021. On the second-last day of the fashion week (Sunday, February 23, 2020 – that date is etched in our memories), the Milan Shows were abruptly cut short due to “a virus”. At the time, we had no idea of ​​what to expect for the future. Now we know.

VIDEO BACKSTAGE ANTONIO MARRAS

Until that Sunday (23 February), the Milan Fashion Week went on as usual, although the Chinese buyers and influencers were noticeably absent. One of the most emotional fashion shows was that of the Italian fashion designer Antonio Marras.

Backstage it was crowded, as it usually is (was) at the Fashion Weeks. Models, make-up artists, hair stylists, photographers, the staff of the fashion house, everyone was swarming with each other. That was perfectly normal, at the time.

Despite the bitter cold (it was February after all), the models were set up outside, in the courtyard. From there they entered the catwalk in the ethno-romantic Antonio Marras showroom, decorated with hundreds of vintage mirrors (a kind of cabinet of curiosities).

Antonio Marras’ fashion collections are pure emotion, always, just like the fashion show itself. Marras always makes a great show out of it. A kind of theater. This time, too, the show was surrounded by a theater play. Friends and actors added acting sessions to the presentation of the winter collection 2020 2021. And as always emotions ran high. Marras puts his heart into his fashion collections and fashion show. Every time we are invited to his show, we are a little moved.

If we now look back to that bitterly cold day somewhere in February 2020 on which Antonio Marras presented his collection and everyone did his or her best to make the fashion show a success, we almost shed a tear. Where is that world…?

Watch the video we shot backstage at the Antonio Marras winter 2020 2021 fashion show. And let’s not forget what the world was like just one year ago, and what it felt like to hug someone with friendship and love!

