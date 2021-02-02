Dries Van Noten The collection for Men Autumn-Winter 2021-22

Dressing for our days. A fresh, new-fashioned, take on the familiar. Time-honoured and cherished key elements of the Dries Van Noten wardrobe are designed to subtly heighten their essence and purpose. Emphasis is brought to a tender expression of intimate emotion and feel.
The values of sportswear and a formal wardrobe interchange. A study of sensation and the reassurance a garment may offer. Quietly sublimated neutral tones and forms. Feel over effect, function over ornamentation. An abstinence from artifice. Reassuring, unassuming, fun.
Whispering precision, purity abstracted, subtly lavish, calm and open, spare, informal, unceremonious, substance with little posture, tactile, fundamental, uncontrived, luxurious, current.