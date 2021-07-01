Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Collection Spring Summer 2022

The lights, part of Dolce & Gabbana’s DNA, represent life, love, the truth that is revealed in the collective imagination; they are the symbol of joy and folklore, an invitation to

The Collection, #DGLightTherapy – 95 looks, meets tradition and reinterprets the aesthetics of the 2000s. The lights, part of Dolce & Gabbana’s DNA, represent life, love, the truth that is revealed in the collective imagination; they are the symbol of joy and folklore, an invitation to positivity and a renewed desire for celebration. Through these Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana tell, in an urban key, the image of color and light. The lights thus become photographic prints that stand out against a nocturnal background.

The interesting dialogue between the 2000s and tradition continues with the reworking of Nero Sicilia that meets the contemporary and the new generations. A modern vision of an iconic code.

On the catwalk, plating, special finishing, destroyed treatments characterized by embroidery alternate on the garments. The colored tapings, which become real fabrics, are the synthesis of the color / light concept present in the lights.

Brocades, pinstripes, cordonetto lace and satin alternate in the story, enhancing the handmade with hand painting and dripping effects, which this season are offered on a sequin fabric.

The Stylists, with a play of light and craftsmanship, blend symbolic images with the atmosphere of the 2000s, creating a new vision of Dolce & Gabbana that reinterprets, updates and recodes the brand’s DNA in the light of the new generations, merging it with the future.