DIOR FALL 2021 READY-TO-WEAR SHANGHAI SHOW

For Maria Grazia Chiuri, unveiling the Fall 2021 collection at the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai* represents an extraordinary opportunity to infuse her creations with a visual force in motion and a new energy, as a celebration of the House’s creativity and the power of world cultures. Featuring acid hues, plays on transparency, and shiny and silvery reflections, the looks celebrate a Pop aesthetic.

Embroideries are enhanced with giant sequins, like mirror discs, recalling the faceted disco balls punctuating the show’s set and illuminating four brand new dresses. An invitation to freedom, the leopard print adorning the catwalk crops up on a range of pieces including the iconic Bar jacket.

A series of exclusive models, each in a different neon hue — as well as red, which Monsieur Dior considered “the color of life” – also enrich a collection presented to a musical composition by Giorgio Moroder**. As a final surprise, singer Joey Yung and the Chinese rock group Black Panther gave exceptional live performances.