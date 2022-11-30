DIOR CRUISE 2023 SHOW

Adversus | FASHION | DiorAlps Capsule Collection

DiorAlps Capsule Collection

A tribute to escape and the magic of the mountains, the DiorAlps capsule collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri offers a ground-breaking new wardrobe…

A tribute to escape and the magic of the mountains, the DiorAlps capsule collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri offers a ground-breaking new wardrobe, reinvented according to the season and inspiration.

Veritable fashion statements, these creations combine functionality, innovation and distinction for unique total looks on the slopes, sublimated by Dior emblems. Ski suits, down jackets, and matching pants – made from a special water-repellent fabric – are adorned with a motif that reinterprets Christian Dior’s lucky star in an entrancing golden hue, or with the House’s iconic houndstooth.

An exclusive line, a guarantee of striking, elegant and sporty winter style.

