Carola Fernandez, our new featured model comes from Argentina

Carola Fernandez – ADVERSUS Cover Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini – Lingerie Yamamay

Carola Fernandez is our new featured model. A beautiful model from Argentina, Buenos Aires more precisely. We had a nice and fun morning shooting together in Milan just a few days before the beginning of the Milan Fashion Week.

Caro (this is how her friends call her) is a very experienced model, which makes it very easy to work with. She knows what you need, and she understands what you would like to ask her before you even think about asking her. And she looks gorgeous non only in the photos, she absolutely shines in front of the video. Well, I said enough, watch her funny ‘Bewitched’ inspired video, and the photos. And read the interview below. Alessio

Carola Fernandez is wearing lingerie from the italian brand Yamamay, and is represented in Milano by THE WOLVES MODEL MANAGEMENT On the web and on Instagram

CAROLA “BEWITCHED” VIDEO

CAROLA PHOTO GALLERY

Where are you from? I’m from Buenos Aires, Argentina

How did you start modeling? When I was young everyone said I should be a model, but actually I never thought of it as a true possibility. After high school one day I went to a tvc casting with some friends, just to go with one of them that wanted to go. But none of us got it hahaha. The thing is that same week they called me to go back to another casting. It was a Dove TV commercial main role and I just got it. I also had to travel to Guayaquil, Ecuador for the job. And something in my head said “you can start doing this”. And that’s how I started. Doing TV commercials, and later I got into fashion, photoshootings and runway.

What do you like about modeling? I like I can travel and work at the same time. And also by doing on stay contracts you get to know the places much better, the different cultures and it’s so interesting. Also you meet al the time new people from all over the world, and it opens up your mind. At the same time it’s a bussines that pushed you to be a better version of yourself all the time, and get out of your comfort zone almost in a daily basis, which is so interesting too.

And what is it that you do not like about modeling? I don’t like some times the pressure I put on myself that I should do better or some things in a different way.

Your personal fashion style. How do you dress for: castings, a night out, in your daily life? I’m basically BLACK. Hahaha l love black for skirts, long socks, dresses, t-shirts, coats, shoes, everything. Sometimes a little bit of white to. But I’m no so much a color person, at lest in my clothes haha

Caro and shopping. Favorite brands… shopping alone or with friends? I like shopping (like every model I guess). But to be honest I have my moments. Sometimes I buy things almost everyday, and there are also moments in which I just use what I have and combine clothes in different and new ways. About brands I don’t have specific favorite ones, I just choose clothes to go with my style.

Dream assignment. If you had a magic wand and could make one single (modeling) wish come true… what would your dream assignment be? I would like to continue doing modeling for long, traveling a lot more and maybe with more direct booking jobs hahaha :) And some good magazine covers!

