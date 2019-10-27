Camryn is our new Featured Model

Our new featured model is beautiful tall, blond and funny. Camryn is her name and she comes from Nebraska, USA. Read on for the photos, video and interview.

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Camryn is our new ADVERSUS Featured Model. A very beautiful, young and funny girl. We met Camryn and shot the photos and videos below in Milan, where she is represented by The Wolves Model Management. We really enjoyed working with Camryn because she was fun to talk to, and we could easily understand each other on the set. And because she is very beautiful, of course :-)

Camryn is represented in Milano by THE WOLVES MODEL MANAGEMENT on the web and on Instagram

CAMRYN STARRING IN OUR NEW VIDEO

What is your name, and where do you come from? Hi, my name is Camryn Pekula, I come from the United States. Omaha, Nebraska.

How old are you? I am 19 years old.

CAMRYN’S PHOTOS

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

Camryn ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo: Alessio Cristianini

What is your agency in Milan? My agency in Milan is The Wolves

What do you like about being a model? I like to travel, I like feeling beautiful, I like meeting new people from all over the world. I love the runway.

CAMRYN INTERVIEW

And what is not so nice about being a model? Sometimes it is not easy to plan ahead, sometimes the schedule is last minute, so that is not always fun, but it is ok…

Camryn and Yoga. You are taking Yoga very seriously… Yes, I am going to become a certified Yoga instructor and I am really excited about it, I think it is a great way to exercise and clear your mind.

Camryn and shopping…? I love shopping of course, but I think I prefer to shop just at home with my grandma. Fashion is amazing, I like to look at pictures and stuff but I would not say I am the most knowledgeable about the fashion industry, I just love to be a part of it when I can.

What is your personal fashion style? I’d say I dress in an alternative way, a lot of black, dark colors, I think I changed my style quite a bit actually, so sometimes I dress a little professional, jacket, nice jazz pants and jazz shoes, and sometimes big chunky boots or big tennis shoes, skinny jeans with a belt, kind of messy… punk…

ADVERSUS