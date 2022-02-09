The bob, waves, a fringe are all classic styles, the only difference from year to year is the way it is cut and styled.

5 Top hair trends for 2022 from HOB Academy. Photo: @hob_academy

As we head into SS22, it’s time to start thinking about the hair trends for the coming months. According to HOB Academy head of education, Jake Unger, some looks never go out of fashion, they just need an update. “The bob, waves, a fringe are all classic styles, the only difference from year to year is the way it is cut and styled. From blunt to frayed, worn straight or wavy, it’s the small details that make it look modern and on trend.”

Here some ideas, 5 new hair trends to keep in mind 2022

Bob it

5 Top hair trends for 2022 from HOB Academy. Photo: @hob_academy

The bob is back! This year is all about reinvention and rebirth. Transform your locks and take the plunge with this season’s statement cut. With people keen to revamp, adding new dimensions to their post-lockdown hair, the bob is the perfect cut for healthy looking hair. From the popular ‘90s one-length micro bob, to textured bedhead, the choice is yours, just bob it.

Modern mullet

5 Top hair trends for 2022 from HOB Academy. Photo: @hob_academy

The mullet resurfaces every 10-15 years but never catches on, this season is different! With pandemic doom and gloom, the modern mullet is the perfect trend to dust off the cobwebs and go for something edgy and different. This modern take on the mullet is a hybrid of a mullet and shag haircut. Less aggressive and more lived in, sexy and textured, it requires less styling – perfect for those seeking the new bedhead look. This cut can be bespoke for any face shape and texture but works best with a natural wave.

Short & sweet

5 Top hair trends for 2022 from HOB Academy. Photo: @hob_academy

Want a dramatic change? There are very few haircuts as timeless as the pixie. Surprisingly versatile, working with different hair textures, this year the iconic pixie has been given a new lease of life and it’s time to shine once more. Evenly textured all over or with a little length on top, the pixie cut is slowly but surely becoming the next big thing.

Out with a Bang

5 Top hair trends for 2022 from HOB Academy. Photo: @hob_academy



Bangs, fringes, whatever you want to call them, are here to spice up your style. This year’s trends are about lived in and undone textures and fringes are no different. The classic way to change the shape of any haircut regardless of length is to add a fringe – perfect for face framing and adding a focal point. Remember keeping the fringe longer will create the ultimate sexy Kate Moss-esque look. Fringes of all shapes and length are up for discussion depending on suitability, whether it’s brow skimming or brow hiding, 2022 is the year to go for it.

Just a Little Bit

5 Top hair trends for 2022 from HOB Academy. Photo: @hob_academy

With boho/festival hair and 70’s hair becoming a modern-day classic, the Rachel is now slightly longer, a bit softer, less heavy and polished. Take inspiration from the iconic Bridgette Bardot who perfectly illustrate this undone ‘just a little bit’ layered through the front.

We would like to thank HOB Academy – London @hob_academy

ADVERSUS