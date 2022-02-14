The newest hair trends for 2022 according to top hair stylist Sally Brooks

The collection is raw and real and a reflection of the world we live in. The changing face of our industry and the grit and determination we have to create.

Unmanufactured Collection by Sally Brooks at Brooks & Brooks, London. Make-up: Violet Zeng. Ph. Denis Robinson. Photo courtesy of @brookshair @sallybrookshair

When we saw the images of Sally Brooks’ Unmanufactured hair collection, we knew it right away: this is the most perfect visible incarnation of the newest, avant-garde hair trends for 2022. The looks are natural and somehow – yes – ‘raw’, as Sally Brooks of Brooks & Brooks, an award-winning salon in the heart of London, puts it.

For those who don’t know them yet: Sally and Jamie Brooks, founders of Brooks & Brooks, are among the most respected hairdressers in the world. They have won a multitude of business and creative awards, including Sally being named British Hairdresser of the Year 2017, 2018, and again for 2020.

“My collection celebrates teamwork. Removing the elements of ‘safety’ and working with girls off the street, we used high street clothes and a friend that used lockdown to teach himself photography! The collection is raw and real and a reflection of the world we live in. The changing face of our industry and the grit and determination we have to create.” – Sally Brooks, Brooks & Brooks

