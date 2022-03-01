Get inspired by the newest hair trends and hair colors for 2022

Looking for a new hair look? Get inspired by the latest hair trends and colors. They are more sophisticated than ever.

Hair trends 2022. Team Leader: Karoliina Saunders. Make-up: Jo Sugar. Styling: Bernard Connolly. Ph. Ayo Banton

Let’s start saying that when it comes to the hair trends for 2022… everything is possible. The hair looks for the upcoming year are a combination of unusual cuts, volumes, textures and fancy hair colors. Literally everything is allowed.

A team of top hair stylists of the Fellowship for British Hairdressing, led by Karoliina Saunders, created the hair collection ‘Connection & Connectivity‘ which illustrates the latest hair trends and hair colors for 2022, such as bob hair cuts, mullets, messy updo’s and rainbow hair.

Have a look at the pictures and get inspired.

