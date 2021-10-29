The FW 2021 hair trends are all about haircuts and natural textures. But sometimes it’s great to style your hair differently. Get inspiration from these hairstyles.

Hairstyle trends 2021. Check these hairstyles for new hair ideas. Hair: FAME TEAM Art Direction: Hooker & Young. Make-up: Kirsten Baillie. Styling: Bernard Connolly. Photos: Michael Young

The hair trends for fall winter 2021 put the emphasis on the haircut. Think simple, long one length hair cuts, sophisticated and airy bob haircuts or cool pixie cuts. If your haircut is sharp, smart and stylish, the hair styling is no longer that important.

But sometimes you want to change hair style or do something different with your hair. For those occasions, you can boost your hairstyle with braids, gel, curls or waves.

We challenge you with these gorgeous hair looks created by hairstylists Brandon Messinger, Brooke Evans, Casey Coleman and Jose Domene from the Fame Team for The Fellowship for British Hairdressing. This 2021 collection is called ‘Equestrian’ (although we also see some sort of a Halloween inspiration in it). Of course, these hairstyles require a professional hand (or several hands…), but you can get some fun new hair ideas from them.

For example, you can braid part of your hair and smooth the strands near your face with a gel and a fine comb for a very sophisticated contrast.

You can also bring out your good old waffle iron again and thoroughly work your long mane with it. Add some lacquer and you have a look that you haven’t had in ages.

A detail that we often see in the magazines and on the catwalks is: small, artistic gel curls on the forehead. You can combine them with a gel haircut, which is very easy in itself, but also with a braided hairstyle or even with loose hair.

Another idea we can get from these hairstyle pictures is the high ponytail. For an extra sophisticated touch, tie your tail on top of your head and then wrap a ribbon around it very tightly. With a red or black velvet ribbon you can easily create a true party look.

Also pay attention to the hair colors. The colors are completely in line with the hair trends for winter 2021: solid compact hair colors in statement shades such as red and raven black.

